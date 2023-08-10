Activist and artist Yaya Mavundla had her very first art exhibition show in Switzerland this month

Her art pieces were also showcased at Constitution Hill in Mzansi in celebration of Women's Day

Yaya believes transgender women should also be celebrated on Women's Day instead of being overlooked

Congratulations to Yaya Mvundla on her very first art exhibition.

Activist Yaya Mavundla advocates for transgender women also to celebrate Women's Day. Image: @yayarsa

Source: Instagram

Yaya Mavundla unveils her art pieces at the Constitution Hill

The activist and artist showcased her art pieces for her Black, Trans and Bold exhibition at the Constitutional Hill History Museum.

Yaya Mavundla said her solo debut show intends to break the societal stereotypes surrounding black transgender women living in South Africa.

"This exhibition features my paintings where I confront my past and present traumas and the difficulties of being excluded and not being seen as a black transgender woman in South Africa.

"I am here to change the narrative to celebrate myself and my fellow black Transgender women to say yes, we are here, capable and deserving."

The exhibition was showcased on National Women’s Day 9 August and will run for the entire Women's Month.

Yaya Mavundla sparks a much needed conversation on transgender women being excluded from Women's Day

Her beautiful and colourful pieces evoke a sense of resilience and spark a much-needed debate conversation on why society continues to shut transgender women out when celebrating an important occasion such as Women's Day.

"This is an invitation to a much needed conversation of how we as Black Transgender women are constantly excluded and not seen despite having proven ourselves and our excellence. The world preaches inclusion on a daily basis, but the real question is; who is really the the beneficiary of that initiative?

"I will forever use my voice to make sure that trans voices are heard and also encourage Transgender women to choose themselves, see themselves and validate themselves even if no one is doing so."

