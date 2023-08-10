Brutal Fruit Spritzer is celebrating Women's Month with a special pop-up bar called "She-been" in Soweto

This bar is a safe and calm place just for women and is made to fix the problem of safety worries in places where people relax

In a society where safety is a big concern, this unique bar is a strong way to make places better for women, so they can have fun and feel good

Brutal Fruit Spritzer opens a She-Been place for women to party and not worry about their safety. Images: @brutalfruitspritzer.Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In a groundbreaking initiative to commemorate Women's Month, Brutal Fruit Spritzer has introduced an exclusive haven for women.

She-been: A safe space for women to celebrate in Soweto

The unique bar experience is named SheBeen with a specific emphasis on 'She' because it's a play on words. The first-ever women-only bar is located within the vibrant surroundings of Soweto; this pop-up establishment stands as a testament to celebrating womanhood while addressing critical safety concerns.

According to News24, Brutal Fruit Spritzer, the acting head of the brand Candice van der Bosch, said

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"It's a place for She to be, for She to be celebrated on National Women's Month. For She to be free and unapologetically herself, authentically herself [and] a place for her to belong."

Open to the public from Thursdays to Sundays throughout August; the oasis offers more than a refreshing concoction. It serves as a sanctuary where women can unwind and bask in an environment designed exclusively for them. This establishment provides solace in a world fraught with safety issues, ensuring women can revel in their leisure time without fear.

The oasis encourages women to party without questioning their safety constantly.

Here's the post on Instagram:

Women from across the country react to Shebeen

The SheBeen offers a beacon of hope, a temporary space where every woman can be herself, relishing the company of her peers and basking in the warmth of shared experiences.

Ladies flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@essica_vanheerden said:

"It's abSHElutely stunning! Ah! Giving what it needed to give."

@zimkitasogoni commented:

"No words to describe this."

@i.penchisi said:

"Can't wait to go."

@angelinemahlape commented:

"Oh my gosh, what, how can one attend? Do we book?

@mrskhesi said:

"A brand that never misses Shu, this is lovely, guys."

@shidy_makwele commented:

"Okay, I need to gather my girls because, wow."

Venda TikTok star empowers women through conferences, provides platform to tackle hard-hitting issues

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Venda TikTok star who is making a powerful impact by organising a conference dedicated to empowering women.

The conference featured expert speakers from various fields to engage in discussions on essential topics like mental health.

She says addressing pressing issues like mental health is something the country needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News