A considerate employer passed his male workers a mandate to wear head wraps to celebrate Women's Day

The men heeded their leader's instructions and did so with pride, even addressing each other with female honorifics

South African women appreciated them in the comment section and lauded them for taking the day seriously

Men at a workplace honoured Women's Day by wearing doeks. Image: @mapularaks

A company's boss in South Africa commanded that all men wear doeks to honour Women's Day.

The men not only obeyed but took it one step further and referred to each other as sisters!

Men don doeks on Women's Day

The hilarious video was posted by @mapularaks, who works at Platinum Health. Her video went viral and was viewed by 441.5K people who found the movement hilarious and adorable at the same time.

The video shows all the male employees going about their daily duties. The difference is that they are wearing doeks on their head. They even referred to each other as "Ausi Peter," "Ausi Amo", and similar honorifics.

What doek mean for African people

Doeks have held a cultural significance among black people from antiquity leading up to the modern era. Huffington Post reported that the doek in Southern Africa culturally signifies respect. They are also signs that show whether a woman is engaged, married or mourning the loss of her husband. Sotho families give their makotis doeks to accept them into their family. Conversely, African Americans were forced to wear doeks as a sign of enslavement. It was also used to show whether a black person had power. Men also wear head wraps as a fashion statement or a wealth status. An example is the durag, a headwrap popularized by American rappers.

Watch the video here:

South Africans appreciate men in Doeks for Women's Day

Netizens complimented how beautiful they looked and thanked them for honouring women.

Theonene17 said:

"We thank you, men, for listening to your boss and honouring Women's Day in this manner."

Sammy40811 added:

"This is beautiful. To see our kings wearing doeks."

Sandisiwe Yeki commented:

"On behalf of all women, we appreciate this so much."

Speva remarked:

"Please tell them we appreciate them honouring our mothers. Much respect to you, brothers."

Zimiso thanked them.

"I like the creativity on those doeks. Well done, bo-madam."

KokwaRea chipped in:

"Thank you for supporting us."

