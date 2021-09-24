Mzansi has come out with a united voice after seeing one family's exceptional Heritage Day picture

The picture shows the Ernst family wearing traditional African clothing that exude exquisite colours and intricate patterns

The picture is going viral with close to 10 000 likes and 600 comments in a short span of time

As Mzansi enjoys Heritage Day, one family is trending on social media for reasons that will make you proud to be part of the Rainbow Nation. Rika Ernst shared a striking picture of her and her family dressed in traditionally South African attire complete with doeks and pretty accessories.

This beautiful family rocks traditional wear on Heritage Day and South Africans can't get enough. Image: Rika Ernst/Facebook

Social media simply loved it and felt that the Ernst family truly embodied the meaning of this special day which celebrates South Africa's melting-pot of cultures. The comments were filled with people showing their patriotism and acknowledging the country's incredibly unique diversity.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the heart-warming comments that are sure to make your Heritage Day so much better.

Cecilia Granny Muyane:

"This is the South Africa we all signed up for. Very beautiful family. Nibahle man. May God open heaven and rain down on you."

Svetlana Čolić:

"Dear Pieter Ernst-junior, I am so happy you've settled in South Africa with your beautiful family for good. Your late father Dr Pieter Ernst was the best person and the best doctor ever who I'll remember for the rest of my life. He loved Africa and l can feel it through your eyes too. You guys look awesome. Happy Heritage Day."

Molly Naketsana Kapfumbe:

"Beautiful, this is the time when I really get to appreciate how diverse our country is. It's always nice to see our people embracing our diversity."

Sheila Moleko:

"Beautiful family, OH yes this is truth ,we can make our country better for future of next generations to come, our children, one nation, one Africa."

Thwiby Masibi:

"This family have peace of mind. No confusion in their heads. They know they are South Africans and we are all one. Beautiful indeed."

Sunny Naidoo:

"What a Beautiful Pic celebrating our Heritage and embracing it. Good on you guys. Should be used on a heritage poster for South Africa."

Source: Briefly.co.za