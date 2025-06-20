A travel content creator shared detailed plans for the perfect winter day trip to AfriSki in Lesotho, including costs, border requirements and activity options

A young travel content creator shared a video showing the perfect destination to travel to in winter. Images: @ilovenelz

A travel enthusiast has shared the ultimate guide for a perfect winter day trip to Lesotho's AfriSki resort, proving that you don't need to fly overseas for a snowy adventure.

Johannesburg content creator @ilovenelz, who regularly shares travel videos, posted her detailed breakdown of costs and requirements for visiting Africa's winter wonderland.

The video starts with her explaining that her day trip required an early 5 am departure from home to catch the sunrise. She emphasised that this isn't a leisurely trip, so they had to get breakfast on the go because there's a lot that they had to fit into one day.

For the journey, she explained that you need a valid passport to enter Lesotho, and the drive takes about five hours from Johannesburg. You don't necessarily need a 4x4 vehicle, but drivers must be careful on the icy mountain roads.

"{Save + Share} A Day Trip to Lesotho 🇱🇸⛰️ with time stamps and Costs 💰 Here's what you need to know before heading to the Kingdom in the Sky 🏔️"

A Joburg travel content creator shared a video showing the best place to travel to this winter. Images: @ilovenelz

Border crossing essentials

The content creator provided a checklist for crossing into Lesotho with a vehicle. Travellers need a valid passport, vehicle licence disc, registration papers, insurance documents, and NATIS documentation. There's also a R100 tourism levy fee.

Families travelling with children must bring passports and unabridged birth certificates. Your vehicle must have mandatory safety equipment, including a ZA sticker, two red warning triangles, and a fire extinguisher.

At AfriSki, the snow pass costs R100 per person for entry. Activities include skiing lessons at R1,200 plus equipment hire, snowboarding at R150 for a few hours, and tubing down the slopes. The resort welcomes families with a kids' club and childcare facilities.

The mountain features two restaurants, a quick snack bar and a proper sit-down restaurant. She visited Africa's highest restaurant, which overlooks the slopes and offers beautiful views. Lunch for two costs R400, including pizza and drinks.

After playing in the snow all day, the drive down the mountain was quicker than going up. She made a stop to see a frozen waterfall and was surprised by how cheap fuel is in Lesotho compared to South Africa.

Mzansi excited for snow adventure

Social media users flooded the comments with excitement about the detailed travel guide.

@Wanderingwithpearleigh gushed:

"I definitely want to go on a Day trip to Lesotho. This is so detailed, thank you!🥰"

@refilwejeanny asked:

"Accommodation?"

@travelwithmissj noted:

"Fire extinguisher 🧯 I would have never guessed 🙌🏾 Thanks for sharing ❤️"

@lifewithntosh enquired:

"How are the prices at the Afriski restaurant?"

@ilovenelz replied:

"Super affordable and must say they have improved their menu. We paid R400 for 2 coffees, 2 cokes and a Pizza."

@lahvito shared:

"You know, we had to go via the Maseru Border because we discovered that the border (you used) closes at a certain time. But LAWD it took us FAR-EVER 🫠😭 and we arrived at 7 am the next day 🥹"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

