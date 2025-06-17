Content creator @SoftieComedian shared a video of two African women in a Beijing mall being approached by a curious Chinese woman who had never seen braids before

The Chinese woman touched the African woman's long braids to check if they were natural, then pulled her closer for a photo when she realised she was being recorded

The video gained over 13,000 reactions, with viewers making jokes about Chinese food culture, suggesting the woman might think the braids look like noodles she could eat

A heartwarming yet amusing cultural exchange in Beijing has gone viral after showing a Chinese woman's first encounter with African braids.

Malawian comedian @SoftieComedian shared the video on the 17th of June, capturing the moment when two African women were approached by a fascinated local in a Beijing shopping mall.

The video shows the genuine surprise and curiosity of the Chinese woman as she encounters a hairstyle completely foreign to her experience. Her facial expressions show that this is her first time seeing a braided style.

In the footage, the Chinese woman reaches out to touch them, trying to understand whether the hair is natural. She speaks with her companion as she examines the intricate hairstyle, clearly fascinated by what she's seeing.

The African woman, who appears to be South African, laughed and asked the Chinese woman if she liked her hairstyle. The interaction becomes even more endearing when the Chinese woman notices she's being recorded and immediately pulls the African woman closer to her shoulders, wanting to take a picture together.

Mzansi reacts with humour

@Munashe_Hashiti joked:

"Wait till they start thinking of eating you."

@Duke_Fidelix commented:

"They wish they could braid their head like her hair 🔥🔥"

@Puki_Lesito said:

"Yoooooo they see food... And you're busy laughing 🤣"

@Anas_Hassan_Daahir wrote:

"Tomorrow you'll see that hair in the market: MADE IN CHINA😂"

@Akunebuni_Chukwuebuka_Freedom added:

"That stuff looks like noodles to her. Next time, she might eat it."

@Cosley_Christine observed:

"When I see stuff like this, I feel like they be thinking 'oh so this is what y'all do with hair we send to y'all' 😭🥴"

Cultural learning in action

This video perfectly shows how people from different parts of the world are still learning about other ethnic groups and their unique cultural practices. The Chinese woman's surprise and curiosity show how hairstyles that are common in African cultures can be completely unknown to people from other backgrounds.

The interaction also shows the beauty of cultural exchange and how simple encounters like this can bridge gaps between different communities.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

