An American tourist shared a TikTok video showing 15 grocery items he bought from Woolworths for R400 ($20)

The tourist said the same groceries would cost him over R1000 back in America, but South Africans weren't impressed with his "bargain" shopping haul

Comments revealed mixed reactions, with locals saying R400 is expensive for them, while others explained the unfair rand-to-dollar comparison makes everything seem cheap

A US tourist shared a clip showing the Woolworths haul he managed to get with only R400. Images: @superstarjames

Source: TikTok

An American tourist left his followers amazed after showing what he managed to buy at Woolworths for just $20, sparking a debate about cost of living differences between South Africa and the United States.

Content creator @superstarjames posted the video on TikTok on 14th June, displaying his impressive grocery haul that cost him R400.

He captioned his post:

"Just wanna show what I got for $20 dollars. I would never in a million years be able to buy the same items at home for this price. Americans, please tell me how much this would cost you."

The American tourist managed to fill his basket with 15 different items from the popular South African retailer. His shopping list included six eggs, mixed vegetables in a bag with broccoli and other fresh produce, a large bag of corn bite chips, fresh pomegranate seeds, and fresh orange juice.

He also picked up two small Cokes, two cans of sparkling juice, two trays of turkey chops, canola oil, chocolate biscuits, and some lemon juice. The variety and quantity of items impressed the American shopper, who couldn't stop talking about the value for money.

One gentleman shared a video showing the Woolworths bag of groceries he bought with 20 dollars. Images: @superstarjames

SA reacts to tourist's excitement

@Daddy commented:

"Knowing the value of R400, I believe you overspent."

@Elise asked:

"So out of interest sake, how much would it have cost you back home?"

@SuperstarJames replied:

"Back home, it would have cost around well over R1000."

@Kgosigadi_Baji_Legote said:

"I think the Rand to Dollar comparison is so unfair."

@Melanin_In_Berlin wrote:

"Can we let go of saying it's cheap? To you, sir, yes. But to the average South African, it's not💔"

@XXB warned:

"Watch everything go up higher for everyone."

@SenzyK30 joked:

"So in the US I would be poor... 20 dollars is my taxi fare for the week😒 What am I saying, I'm poor in SA as well😒"

Cost of living reality check

According to IBN Immigration Solutions, the cost of living in South Africa is generally lower than in the United States, especially for housing, utilities, and groceries. A basic monthly food budget for one person in South Africa ranges from R2,000 to R3,000, compared to $300 to $500 in America. Grocery costs in South Africa are cheaper, making it attractive for tourists and expats.

However, what seems cheap to foreign visitors often reflects the economic reality that many South Africans face daily. The rand-to-dollar exchange rate makes purchases appear incredibly affordable to American tourists, but the same items represent a significant expense for local shoppers earning in rands.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

