Rapper Sizwe Alakine topped Twitter trends on Monday when he was shamed for having multiple kids with different women

The musician, who is famously known as Reason, shared a photo with his kids on Father's Day

South Africans took to the rapper's photo on social media to drag him for not marrying his baby mamas

Reason reportedly has six children with different women. Image: ReasonHD

Source: Instagram

Musician Sizwe Alakne aka Reason, who is currently in a relationship with Gigi Lamayne, was recently dragged on social media for having multiple kids out of wedlock.

Alakine, who previously made headlines when he shaded Cassper Nyovest, allegedly had 6 kids with 3 different women.

Social media user @drrebrand shared a photo of the musician on X with his children on Monday, 16 June, and captioned the post:

"6 kids with 3 different women. We don't shame men enough."

This comes after X user @MzansiThirdEye revealed that the rapper Sizwe Alakine celebrated Father's Day with his children.

South Africans drag the rapper for having kids out of wedlock

@PostiveImpact89 responded:

"At least he is there with all of them. Our brothers can learn one thing or two from him yhoo."

@Teboho_Sebata wrote:

"The last baby mama fell pregnant when the guy already had two baby mamas, so women need to be shamed more than men, as they have the power to decide whether they wanna fall pregnant or not."

@DrRebrand said:

"Just taking a picture for Father's Day? Talk about bare minimum things, what a weird standard to learn from."

@starvahlover wrote:

"We don’t. If it were a woman with kids by three different men, the judgment would be loud. But men get praised for what women get shamed for. Hold them accountable, too."

@vusumuzi_76 replied:

"Don't make a habit of shaming other people, focus on how to overcome your own struggles, and fulfill God's purpose for your life."

@Mmalodi_Moche wrote:

"Majority of black people are not even intentional about parenting. It’s just vibes."

@MtoloSam said:

"The majority of the societal issues we have as black South Africans are coming from this issue of having children everywhere. Even if you support your children, unfortunately, if you don't live with your children under the same roof, you are still creating more problems for us! So it's fine to make many babies, but marry those women and be like Musa Mseleku. He knew he wanted many babies, but he wasn't letting them be raised by stepfathers; his raising all his children. Some men are laughing at men raising stepchildren, but that is way better than dumping your children everywhere!"

South Africans are wondering why Reason didn't marry any of his baby mamas. Images: Reasonhd

Source: Facebook

Reason celebrates Gigi Lamayne’s milestone with a sweet post, fans approve: “You're her biggest hype”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Alakine aka Reason showed love to his girlfriend and fellow rapper Gigi Lamayne following a career achievement.

Reason recently applauded Gigi Lamayne on his X account after she made the cover of HYPE Magazine.

The post sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some applauding Reason for being a supportive boyfriend.

