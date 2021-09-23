Reason Claims to Not Know Who Cassper Nyovest Is: "Never Heard of Her"

Rapper Reason has claimed that he doesn't know who his hip-hop music peer and rival Cassper Nyovest is

The Khanda Shisa hitmaker was a guest on Real Goboza reently when he denied knowing the Siyathandana hitmaker

Reason did not only deny knowing the Mzansi rapper and TV presenter but also threw heavy shade in his direction

Reason shaded Cassper Nyovest recently when he was a guest on Real Goboza (RGB). RGB is SABC 1's gossip show. The rapper was invited for an interview on the show recently.

Reason has claimed that he doesn't know who Cassper Nyovest is. Image: @reasonhd_, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

When co-host Sinazo Yolwa asked the Khanda Shisa hitmaker if he'll ever collabo with Mufasa, Reason claimed that he doesn't know who the rapper-turned-businessman is.

The RGB team tried to explain to the star who Cass is but he kept asking who that person was before shading The Braai Show host. According to SAHipHopMag, Reason replied:

"I don't know who you're talking about. I don't know such, never heard of her."

Reason and Cass have been beefing ever since both of them jumped on the Amapiano wave. They were both seemingly cool when they were still into rap music but they have not been seeing eye-to-eye since making the switch to the yanos.

Cassper thows shade at Reason for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest threw a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. The tweep @scottishwest told Mufasa:

"True bruh... the way Reason used to talk sh*t about you and yanos."

Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

Source: Briefly.co.za