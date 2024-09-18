Speculations are arising that My Brother's Keeper might be next in line to face the chop from Multichoice

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela alleged that Multichoice might be looking to drop a show

Viewers are crossing their fingers that the rumours are not true as they are still enjoying the storyline

'My Brother's Keeper' is speculated to be ending soon. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The Mzansi Magic original series My Brother's Keeper is feared to be ending abruptly. The news, which remains unconfirmed, has disappointed fans.

Why My Brother's Keeper might be ending

The hit telenovela features a wide range of e talent, from Sdumo Mtshali and Wiseman Mncube to Zola Nombona.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela speculated that Multichoice might cancel the show to make way for a new production.

"It is rumoured that Milton Empire production company has scored a telenovela, and it may be a Multichoice project. If that is the case, that would mean one of the current shows will have to end."

Phil compared the telenovela to Sibongile and The Dlamini's, saying that although it is not good, the rating remains high. This leaves My Brother's Keeper as the only show that is vulnerable.

"I was a huge fan, but this day, I just watch when I have nothing else. Numbers-wise it’s doing ok but not a massive hit."

Phil reiterated that this report is based on rumours and has not been confirmed.

How Mzansi feels about the possible chop

Many viewers hope the rumours do not become a reality as they still enjoy the gripping drama in My Brother's Keeper.

@Tsholof40804242 said:

"My Brother's Keeper is the best telenovela; it is just that it competes with scandal and Skeem Saam."

@crazythatoo stated:

"I don’t see My Brother’s Keeper going anywhere anytime soon. It could be Sibongile and the Dlaminis."

@YollyBlu replied:

"My Brother's Keeper is really the only telenovela I watch and enjoy, if it goes then it's chaii for me."

Gqeberha: The Empire canned after 2 seasons

In a previous report from Briefly News, IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire has allegedly been canned after two seasons.

The entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela on X, announced the news about the show being cancelled.

