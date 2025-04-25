A creative content creator was thinking out of the box and came up with the idea of using Sunlight soap for a hairdo

Hair-based content is very popular on TikTok, with tons of people sharing clips of different hair and beauty experiments

South Africans couldn't believe that someone would use such a product for styling a look and cracked jokes

A lady got creative and used some Sunlight soap to style her hair. Images: airikimiko

Source: TikTok

A woman was feeling a bit adventurous and decided to try out making a slick back hairdo using a bar of Sunlight soap. The clip starts with her having some fun in front of the mirror and then busting out the bar of soap. She looked hesitant at first, but then went through with the objective. At first, the hair wasn't cooperating with the soap, but as time went on, she got what she wanted.

Trying the unknown

TikTokker airikimiko shared the clip on the platform. She used the bar of soap like an aggressive comb. She pressed it hard against her hair until it turned into the hairdo she was aiming for. South Africans couldn't take the clip seriously and had a good laugh at the woman's technique. Most people mentioned that they didn't have the hair to be able to do such.

Watch the video below:

Hair and beauty for days

TikTok is filled with people sharing the different methods they use to get the best look. Unconventional methods like the one the woman shared aren't too outlandish. Years ago, a woman from the US went viral for using Gorilla Glue on her head and had to get it surgically removed.

TikTok is filled with tons of beauty content creators. Image: Israel Sebastian

Source: Getty Images

Outside of the occasional beauty video, the lady has a great sense of humour. A lot of her content is based on skits.

South Africans had a massive discussion about hair.

Read the comments below:

✨️🎀 said:

"I always check the weather before doing sunlight edges."

Gontse🌸 mentioned:

"Don’t try this with your hard 4c hair, I know you’re tempted."

kokieolerato commented:

"Girl, don’t forget to check the weather before going outside 😭"

Andile shared:

"My hair would never allow sunlight bar... It will immediately cramp up and break off 💀"

T❤ posted:

"As an addition, add black polish on the edges so they don't appear dry."

Rito said:

"I once forgot I did my edges ka sunlight, and I had a swimming lesson that day, yhuu did I not cry 😭"

Janine_J mentioned:

"I’m both impressed and appalled. At least you’re halfway through wash day with this method 😩👌🏽"

Source: Briefly News