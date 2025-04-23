A young lady flaunted her impressive hair growth journey over a short period of time in a TikTok video, making the rounds online

The woman revealed the name of the product she was using on her hair, which yielded amazing results in only four months

People in South Africa were eager to try out the hun's method, and Briefly News takes a look at the effects of the product

A young woman has left social media users in awe after revealing her impressive hair transformation over just four months.

A lady impressed South Africans with her remarkable hair growth journey. Image: @precy_mashamba94

Woman shows hair growth from Jan to April 2025

She took to TikTok on her social media account @precy_mashamba94 and documented her hair growth journey from January to April 2025.

In the video, @precy_mashamba94 showcased how she was completely bald. She then went on to unveil the side-by-side clips and photos comparing her hair length at the start of the year to her current look, and the difference is nothing short of remarkable.

@precy_mashamba94's clip has gained over 1.8 million views within two days of its publication and sparked significant curiosity, with followers flooding the comments section to inquire about her secret.

The woman revealed that the product she used on her hair was Minoxidil, which yielded amazing results in just four months. According to her, the product helped strengthen her hair, reduce breakage, and stimulate rapid growth.

"I want to stop using it, and I’m scared my hair might fall off," said the young lady in her TikTok caption.

South Africans were thrilled by the transformation, with many praising her dedication and discipline. Others were inspired to start their own healthy hair journeys, asking for tips, routines, and even requesting product reviews.

Take a look at the young lady's impressive hair growth journey in the video below:

SA reacts to woman's hair growth

The online community was amazed as they flooded the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

User 0909 shared:

"I stopped using it cause my hairline fully recovered been using it for seven months. I stopped for three months ahhh!! That minoxidil hair was gone like gone gone gone."

Rupza0 expressed:

"I stopped using it after 6 months, and I’m still okay. Is been a year now."

Royalty7 replied:

"I prefer my hair growth oil, my hair is coming back... After minoxidil disgraced me."

Aazi asked:

"Babe, did a doctor prescribe 10% for you? Because 10% is not safe if u use without dr prescription."

Rori.fenty suggested:

"If you wanna stop using it, don't stop immediately. Start using it a few times a week, then a few times a month, etc. Make sure you've been using it for a full year before you stop, tho."

A woman showcased her impressive hair growth in a TikTok video. Image: @precy_mashamba94

What are the effects of Minoxidil on hair growth?

Minoxidil is a hair loss treatment that aids in hair growth and prevents future loss in both men and women. It can be used for women with thinning hair or top hair loss, and works best when used at the early stages of female pattern hair loss.

According to Drugs.com, common minoxidil side effects include hair colour or texture changes, while serious reactions like hives, difficulty breathing, and swelling should be treated immediately. Although the risk is low when applied to skin, side effects can occur in the bloodstream.

Minoxidil topical may cause serious side effects. Call your doctor at once if you have:

Severe scalp irritation;

Unwanted growth of facial hair, chest pain, fast heartbeats;

Swelling in your hands or feet, rapid weight gain; a light-headed feeling, like you might pass out; headache, dizziness, confusion; or flushing (warmth, redness, or tingly feeling).

