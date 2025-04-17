The queen of current affairs shared a personal story with her followers, who fell more in love with her

Amahle Jaxa opened up during a Dove campaign that she shared on her TikTok page, and touched many people

Her incredible hair journey resonated with others, and her self-love story inspired South African women

Amahle Jaxa, well-known for being on top of the world’s current affairs, broke her rule of having a separation of church and state.

Amahle Jaxa got vulnerable during a Dove campaign. Image: @jaxx_amahle

Source: Instagram

Jaxa shares more serious content on TikTok and keeps the fun and funky side on her Instagram page.

Woman shares reason behind bald look

Many South Africans fell in love with the country’s current affairs queen, Amahle Jaxa, right after American President Donald Trump fired shots at Mzansi. Jaxa has become a reliable news source for many young people who stay glued to their smartphones.

In a recent video, Jaxa got vulnerable and filmed a campaign with Dove, whose brand is all about self-love and self-care. The South African lady shared the story behind her being bald.

She’s always had insecurities growing up with fine hair and started wearing colourful braids by the time she reached university:

“Braids were kind of like my superpower. These bright, colourful braids gave me confidence. At the time, I was finally comfortable in my skin.”

Jaxa then noticed chunks of her hair falling out and later got diagnosed with psoriasis. She could no longer wear her braids and started experimenting with wigs before she finally went for the big chop:

“On the 12th of March, 2021, I decided to cut my hair off. I chose that specific day because I had a full face of makeup.”

Jaxa made a deal with herself that she would not hide behind wigs or caps:

“Slowly but surely, I started to feel beautiful again, love myself again, and started to be comfortable in my skin with all its scars.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi touched by self-love story

Social media users were inspired by Jaxa’s beautiful story and said:

Mzansi was inspired by Amahle Jaxa's story. Image: @jaxx_amahle

Source: Instagram

@Boichoko Seitlheko commented:

“Well, we don't see psoriasis when we look at you. We see someone who's beautiful being bald. Who's with me?”

@MsKayM shared:

“Weird how I've never even asked myself why you’re bald. Your beauty and brains were the things I first saw and gravitated towards.”

@nanelisiwe wrote:

“I have psoriasis and just cut my hair yesterday.”

@MamajoneR said:

“You are so beautiful, never forget that.”

@dan_in_the_clouds commented:

“You are literally the coolest person ever. A real inspiration!”

