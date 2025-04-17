A creative young man named Enoch has turned an old school bus into a fully functional barbershop, showing off his smart business thinking and barber skills

The video posted by @kasi_hustlers_sa reveals how Enoch fitted the bus with mirrors and kept some of the original seats for waiting customers, saving money on rent and building costs

Mzansi praised his creative thinking with one commenter writing: "This is good, you have to start somewhere to get ahead in life..."

One gent turned an old school bus into a barbershop, impressing Mzansi. Images: @kasi_hustlers/Instagram and Laura Hedien/Getty Images

Content creator @kasi_hustlers_sa shared a video of a young man named Enoch who opened the doors of an old school bus to show how he had transformed it into a local barbershop. Inside the bus, he installed mirrors and created sections where he could focus on each customer while cutting their hair.

Enoch kept some of the original bus seats intact, which now serve as waiting areas for clients. The video, posted in mid-April, was captioned:

"He converted an old school bus 🚍 into a barber shop💈on a small farm. Well done Enoch, for your creativity🙏"

The clip also features several customers showing off their haircuts, with before and after shots highlighting Enoch's skills in cutting and styling hair. Many viewers praised not only his creative business idea but also his talent as a barber.

By using an old bus, Enoch found a clever way to run his business without paying rent or building costs.

Benefits of owning your business space

For many small business owners, having your own space instead of renting can make a big difference. When you own your premises, you don't have to worry about yearly rent increases, which often rise faster than inflation. While monthly payments on a property loan might be higher than rent at the start, after about four years, rental costs typically catch up to what loan payments would have been.

Owning your business space also means no landlord can ask you to leave, which is a huge problem for businesses that would lose customers if they had to move. For shops, clients get used to where you are, and moving even just around the corner can cause a big drop in sales.

Another big plus is that you can change the space to suit your business needs without asking permission from a landlord.

One young man showed his creativity and passion for business by transforming an old school bus into a barbershop. Images: @kasi_hustlers

Source: Instagram

Reactions to the bus barbershop

@globalbeats___ admired:

"Bro got some superpowers!!"

@nwabisamm blessed:

"May the Lord continue to bless imisebenzi yezandla zakhe🙌🏾"

@higher_entity_vibe encouraged:

"You're gonna make it big brother🔥❤️Keep pushing🙏🏾"

@linda_zuma praised:

"❤️🔥God bless us through those talented hands ❤️🙌"

@rvvlkhumalo approved:

"This is good, you start somewhere to get somewhere in life. 👏👏👏Don't stop, boy, you are already making your dream a reality..."

@dima_k_win blessed:

"Wonderful work 🙌 God bless your business 🎉"

