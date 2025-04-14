A determined law graduate from Bloemfontein has shared her late-night hustle, revealing the surprising amount of effort that went into preparing 100 packets over five hours

The hardworking content creator @monthati.cm started her mini business with the firm goal of not ending another year with empty pockets while trying to balance her studies

South Africans were impressed by her dedication, with many offering support and asking how they could place orders rather than just requesting business tips

A law graduate from Bloemfontein has shown what true hustle looks like after sharing a video of her working through the night on her sweet-selling business in mid-April. Content creator @monthati.cm documented her journey of packaging different types of sweets into attractive bundles, determined not to end the year broke again.

In the eye-opening video, the content creator shows that she started working at midnight and only finished at 4:50 am, taking about five hours to complete 100 packets. Even though she thought it would be less work, she kept going to reach her goal of not ending the year broke, all while trying to manage her law studies.

Benefits of working while studying

Starting a business while studying, as @monthati.cm has done, can provide many benefits beyond just earning extra cash. For young adults, gaining work experience early has been shown to develop valuable life skills that extend far beyond financial independence.

Research shows that young people who work while studying often develop better time management skills, learn to follow instructions, build respect for authority, become more reliable, and develop a positive attitude towards work. These soft skills often prove just as valuable as academic qualifications when entering the job market.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fewer young people are working today compared to previous generations. This decline means many young adults miss out on important life lessons that come with early work experience.

Working while studying can also improve personal well-being by providing a sense of purpose, improving mental health, reducing the risk of substance abuse, and building stronger family relationships. For students like @monthati.cm, these side hustles can be the foundation for future success both personally and professionally.

Mzansi reacted to the post

South Africans were quick to praise the young entrepreneur's effort and determination:

@ZandileMabeleng made a thoughtful point:

"Somedays I hope we will support without asking how we can start the same business. Sometimes just support nje. Ask how you can place an order. Share the video, like the video."

@NosimiloFezekaTowa offered encouragement:

"You have been so kind sharing details. I would like to support you, where do I find you?"

@QuotesOf-life asked about her business strategy:

"Hello Sisi, how long does it take you to sell out the whole stock, and who's your target market for those? I'm also running a similar business but with diverse stock. The target market is mainly for school kids."

@FreelarKSquared encouraged:

"Keep going, tsala. Stop at nothing and stop for no one🔥"

@Kum'kanikaziEunicateMasango related to the hard work:

"I used to do this, but with small packages, yooh! The work you need to put in this💔💔😩"

