Inno Morolong found herself at the centre of a social media storm after announcing that she was recruiting girls for overseas jobs

The controversial influencer was met with immediate suspicion and backlash as netizens raised concerns over the legitimacy of the roles and the safety of the women involved

Social media users were quick to flag the gig as a potential red flag, revisiting past recruitment scandals that have previously rocked the country

Inno Morolong’s cryptic overseas recruitment ad raised concern. Images: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV personality Inno Morolong has ignited a firestorm of controversy after taking to social media to announce a new recruitment drive for South African girls seeking employment overseas.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, she sparked nationwide concern after sharing a recruitment post on her Instagram story. The influencer specified that she was looking for "pretty" girls for an overseas nightclub gig, regardless of their body shape - a vague description that many people flagged as a major cause for alarm.

"I'm looking for South African girls, any body shape, but must be pretty to work overseas at a nightclub. Flights and accommodation will be sorted."

In a separate post, she shifted her focus closer to home, revealing that she is also scouting for nightclub hostesses within Johannesburg. She made it clear that she is specifically looking for it-girls with a significant Instagram following who can attract "ballers and baddies" to any venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She further noted that payments would only be negotiated once candidates had successfully met her specific requirements.

What was presented as a golden opportunity was met with immediate suspicion, as netizens raised concerns regarding the legitimacy of the roles and the safety of the women.

Inno Morolong is recruiting "pretty" South African girls for local and international nightclub work opportunities. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

This comes months after the controversial Russian Alabuga Start Program that left South Africans on high alert regarding international job offers.

The scheme, which reportedly lured young women to a remote part of Russia under the guise of "work-study" programs or hospitality roles, was later exposed for allegedly involving human trafficking rings.

The scandal, which previously linked influencers like Cyan Boujee and Seemah, remains a sensitive topic. Many are now using it as a warning that vague promises of free travel and high pay, even those presented by their favourite celebrities, are often dangerous traps.

See Inno Morolong's posts below.

Inno Morolong is recruiting girls for nightclub gigs. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Inno Morolong's job posts

Online users immediately called out Inno's job opportunities as a red flag, alleging that she was willingly putting other women in harm's way. Read some of the comments below.

chantie_hun said:

"And women fall for this."

ThubelaKamo alleged:

"Inno bores me cause she’s not planning on stopping her business anytime soon, and the number of girls missing keeps increasing every day."

Pm_kukuterian2 wrote:

"She gets away with a lot."

Liyema551302 asked:

"Isn't this a crime?"

Mtoebiis was curious:

"She needs to explain why she's not there herself."

SkoolBoyJHB reacted:

"This one needs to be stopped."

Social media users said Inno Morolong’s overseas nightclub gig was a red flag and accused her of putting other women in danger. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong finds man sleeping in her car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Inno Morolong confronting a man who was found sleeping in her car.

The influencer revealed that the intruder had hijacked her car and that she plans to press charges against him.

Source: Briefly News