South African social media star Inno Morolong stars in the upcoming Showmax series Slay Queens

The socialite got real about the ups and downs, and the unspoken about the slay queen life

Morolong also used this opportunity to speak about her life and how she was often misunderstood

Inno Morolong is the star of the Showmax series ‘Slay Queens’. Image: Supplied.

Inno Morolong has cemented her name as an influencer, club promoter, and reality TV star. But those who know her know that she started out as a slay queen.

The social media baddie, Inno Morolong, is cast in the upcoming Showmax documentary, Slay Queens, and she did not hold back. Her main reason for being on the show was to tell her story, her way. Inno said she is someone who rarely opens up about her life, but the docuseries allowed her to speak.

"It was important for me to tell my story because I’m always misunderstood. People always assume the worst, but this documentary made me show my other side, from humble beginnings to where I am in life right now. I hope my story makes an impact on young girls out there from small towns, that if I can make it, they can also make it."

More to slay queens than what meets the eye

Behind the glamour, Inno said some women get into debt just to keep up appearances. Some allegedly get stranded in foreign countries due to low finances. These are just some of the things that these women go through just to maintain their lifestyles.

"Some of the risks or challenges of the slay queen lifestyle is that they get indebted to keep up with the lifestyle. Some even get stuck and stranded in foreign countries, while others get abused by their blessers," she said.

Morolong alleged that some women even go through depression but do a good job at hiding it. She also added that the role men play in this whole business is to finance the slay queen's lifestyle.

The controversial star hopes that people learn from her and other women's experiences, saying the slay queen life is not all that it seems. She encouraged single moms to continue pursuing the life that they want.

"I am a hardworking single mom, and I am in an industry where there is a lot of competition. To stand out, you have to do your own thing and be authentic. I have always been open about where I come from and where I am going," Inno boldly stated.

Inno Morolong was cast on ‘Slay Queens’, a Showmax documentary. Image: Supplied

