South African club hostess Inno Morolong trended recently after sharing a video of her post-surgery

According to controversial blogger Msa Khawula, Morolong underwent bilateral breast reduction and fat transfer

Social media users judged Inno Morolong hard over the decision, and they held nothing back when criticising her

Inno Morolong posted a video after she had undergone surgery and this sparked a wave of negative reactions. Image: Innomorolong

Controversial club hostess Inno Molorong is the latest star to jump on the surgery enhancement bandwagon.

What surgery Inno Morolong did?

Inno Morolong reportedly underwent bilateral breast reduction and fat transfer to her hip dips, reports Musa Khawula. The controversial entertainment blogger shared the video on X with the caption:

"First look at Inno Morolong post procedure after her bilateral breast reduction and fat transfer to hip dips."

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Inno's video with shock and disapproval

Here are some of the reactions from people who disagree with Inno's decision to go under the knife:

@mevikd exclaimed:

"It looks so PAINFUL!"

@Escobunos shared:

"They resort to this when they want to be relevant."

@alferzw

"All this to attract men, hayi suka."

@TheGBrown1 stated:

"She is doing this for men and not herself."

@TheFruityO asked:

"She added more curves, not thighs?"

@PreciousShange said:

"It's unfortunate that young girls look up to this, then see the content after plastic surgery, and want to do it as well, but no one is talking about the risks associated with plastic surgery."

@MothoWaKent claimed:

"I hope her soul will heal with her breast, and she becomes a kinder person with her new body."

@Teezit_T argued:

"The majority of females are actually unhappy with their natural selves. Such endurance to look unrealistic in the end. "

@JoyQweqwe quoted Beyonce:

"It’s the soul that needs surgery."

@ProudlyMzansian said:

"We can judge these women all we want. The truth is, they have money. To think I have a permanent 9-5 but I couldn’t afford all the weekly international trips, every day designer shopping sprees, surgeries, living in a 30k per month apartment, or pushing the latest Merc. Lucrative biz this!"

@FifiRefLucsM replied:

"I wonder how these surgery gang is going to look in their old age, very interesting."

Inno flaunts hourglass body under house arrest

This year's Valentine's Day saw Inno Morolong under house arrest. However, she celebrated this in style. Inno flaunted a red dress and pink roses on Instagram despite serving her sentence.

Morolng previously went viral after she seemingly turned to God. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the news on X, with the caption, "The controversial social media star has kicked off 2025 by turning a new leaf — well, at least according to her recent moves of embracing God and reacquainting herself with her faith. Morolong has shared on her platforms a video showing church leaders and members from Destiny Church of Christ."

Inno honoured at GBV event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Morolong was recently honoured with an award as a GBV survivor.

The controversial star was awarded by the Tshegofatsa Rona Welfare and Community Organisation at Birchwood Hotel in Gauteng.

Speaking on her award, Inno Morolong expressed her gratitude and how honoured she was to receive this prestigious award.

