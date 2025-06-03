South African club hostess Inno Morolong was recently honoured with an award as a GBV survivor

The controversial star was awarded by the Tshegofatsa Rona Welfare and Community Organisation at Birchwood Hotel in Gauteng

Speaking on her award, Inno Morolong expressed her gratitude and how honoured she was to receive this prestigious award

Inno Morolong was honoured with an award.

Source: Instagram

Halala! Congratulations are in order for the popular, controversial club hostess and influencer, Inno Morolong, as she was awarded an honorary piece at the Tshegofatsa Rona Welfare and Community Organisation.

According to buzzlifenews, Morolong got a prestigious award as a GBV survivor at the organisation's national annual GBV Awards ceremony and awareness campaign at the Birchwood Hotel in Benoni, Gauteng, in June 2025.

In receiving the award, the star who was placed under house arrest in February 2025, expressed her gratitude and honour to be seen as the one deserving of this award.

She said:

"I am truly honoured to be receiving this acknowledgement, as someone who survived GBV, I am alone in telling my story for others to learn from. I am a firm believer in education and women's empowerment. This initiative aligns with my values."

The Tshegofatsa Rona Welfare and Community Organisation's Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Awards and Recognition Programme aimed to honour individuals, organisations, and initiatives that have made significant contributions to combat GBV.

Inno Morolong was recognised as a resilient GBV survivor.

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong talks about her journey as a single mother

Meanwhile, being a single mother is never easy, even for celebrities who have all the money in the world. The star, who recently made headlines after being sentenced to 12 months under house arrest following her altercation with fellow media personality Tebogo Thobejane, reflected on the joys of being a single mother.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Diamonds & Dolls star also spoke about how she has managed to balance her demanding career in the entertainment industry with motherhood. The protective mama bear said she values the quality time she spends with her daughter. Inno also stressed that her baby girl's safety always comes first.

"Balancing my career in the entertainment industry with being present for my daughter requires intention and flexibility. I prioritise quality over quantity, ensuring the time we spend together is meaningful—whether that’s cooking dinner, attending her events at school, or simply being there for her at the end of the day.

"Open communication is also key; I make sure she knows she’s my priority, and I involve her in my world when I can. It’s a constant juggling act, but love and intentionality keep everything in focus. However, I always make sure my daughter is protected," she said.

Inno Morolong turns to God

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong left many netizens stunned after a video of her allegedly turning to God went viral online.

A video of the controversial club hostess attending a church sermon in Free State went viral. Church leaders were praying over the new Mercedes-Benz car she had bought herself in 2023.

