South African influencer and reality TV star Khosi Twala recently stunned at the SA Style Awards

The Big Brother Titans winner shared several pictures of what she wore at the awards ceremony on her Instagram page

Radio host Zanele Potelwa, who won at the SA Style Awards, shared with Briefly News how grateful she was for the recognition

Khosi Twala stunned at the SA Style Awards. Image: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Shuu! South African influencer Khosi Twala never misses when it comes to making a fashion statement.

Recently, the Big Brother Titans winner and reality TV star posted several pictures of how she looked at the SA Style Awards on her Instagram page. The star was dressed in a cute orange mini designer dress.

See the photos below:

Netizens compliment Khosi's look

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with complimentary messages for the star on how she stunned at the awards recently. Here are some of the comments below:

olwethu1 wrote:

"You looking so good, amazing sweetheart."

ntuthu_mbalo said:

"No one ever comes close to Khosi forever wena. Body, hair and dress are always on point."

zukiswakhumalo commented:

"Ooooou honey, you’re everything and more."

hope.tebatso complimented:

"Wow you look amazing."

While reporting about Twala's outfit at the SA Style Awards, a radio host, Zanele Potelwa who won an award at the ceremony shared with Briefly News how grateful she was for the recognition at the awards.

She said:

"I feel so blessed, God has been so good to me. I have prayed for all these amazing opportunities that are now taking place in my life and I do not take them for granted. I hope you stay on this beautiful entertainment journey with me, because you are who I do it all for, and of course, to honour God with the gifts that He has given me."

What you need to know about Khosi Twala

Khosi Twala, also known by her real name Makhosazane Twala, is a well-known South African journalist, broadcaster, beauty influencer, fitness enthusiast, and reality TV star. She is the CEO of Active Lifestyle Brands and Cross Over Advertising and the Founder of Good Deeds Foundation.

She was born on 10 August 1997 in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She is a member of the Zulu tribe and currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. Twala attended Lincoln Heights Secondary School from 2011 to 2015. She commenced her higher education journey at the University of the Free State in 2016 and subsequently enrolled at Oakfields College.

The influencer has not disclosed extensive details about her family, and information about them is limited. But her father is Mzwakhe, and her mother is Phumzile.

