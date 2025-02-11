Inno Morolong opened up about raising her 11-year-old daughter alone, highlighting the joys and challenges of single motherhood

The Diamonds & Dolls star shared how she balances her demanding entertainment career with being a present and protective mother

Despite difficulties, she has learned perseverance, adaptability, and the importance of living in the moment, hoping her story inspires other single moms

Inno Morolong may trend on social media for all the wrong reasons, but when it comes to her daughter, she doesn’t play. The star recently revealed her softer side, opening up about raising her beautiful 11-year-old daughter alone.

Inno Morolong opens up about balancing motherhood and her work. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Inno Morolong talks about her journey as a single mother

Being a single mother is never easy, even for celebrities who have all the money in the world. The star, who recently made headlines after being sentenced to 12 months under house arrest following her altercation with fellow media personality Tebogo Thobejane, reflected on the joys of being a single mother.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Diamonds & Dolls star also spoke about how she has managed to balance her demanding career in the entertainment industry with motherhood. The protective mama bear said she values the quality time she spends with her daughter. Inno also stressed that her baby girl's safety always comes first.

"Balancing my career in the entertainment industry with being present for my daughter requires intention and flexibility. I prioritise quality over quantity, ensuring the time we spend together is meaningful—whether that’s cooking dinner, attending her events at school, or simply being there for her at the end of the day.

"Open communication is also key; I make sure she knows she’s my priority, and I involve her in my world when I can. It’s a constant juggling act, but love and intentionality keep everything in focus. However, I always make sure my daughter is protected."

Inno Morolong on the lessons she has learnt as a single mom

She may make it look seamless, but being a single mother is not an easy walk in the park. The media personality spoke about some of the lessons she has learnt during her journey. She added:

"Single motherhood has taught me more about my own capacity for perseverance and adaptability than I ever imagined. The most surprising lesson, though, has been discovering my ability to truly live in the moment. Despite challenges, I’ve learned to celebrate small victories and find joy in the simplest things, whether it’s laughter during bedtime stories or the quiet strength that comes from overcoming a tough day together."

Inno Morolong hopes her story inspires others

The media personality may be marrying the love of her life soon, but she hopes her story inspires other single mothers.

"This journey isn’t easy, but it’s filled with the purest love and the most beautiful rewards. If I can do it, so can you."

Inno Morolong spoke about her journey as a single mother. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Inno Morolong turns to God

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong left many netizens stunned after a video of her allegedly turning to God went viral online.

A video of the controversial club hostess attending a church sermon in Free State went viral. Church leaders were praying over the new Mercedes-Benz car she had bought herself in 2023.

