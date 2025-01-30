Finally, justice has been served for the South African baddie and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane

The influencer recently announced on her Instagram page that Inno Morolong had been sentenced to 12 months of house arrest

She also shared some information about the conditions of Morolong's house arrest

Inno Morolong has been convicted of crimen injuria. Image: @innomorolong, @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane can now rest as her court drama with her former friend Inno Morolong ended with a positive verdict for her.

Inno Morolong convicted of crimen injuria

Social media influencers Inno Morolong and Tebogo Thobejane, who were once close friends and colleagues, are now in bad blood due to many insulting exchanges of words made between them on social media.

Recently, Thobejane rejoiced on social media after hearing the verdict of her case against Morolong at the Randburg Magistrates Court, in Johannesburg. Tebogo announced that her former friend was convicted of crimen injuria and defamation of character which resulted in her being sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

She wrote:

"Thank you for your support—justice has been served. Let this be a reminder that stalking, harassment, and bullying are serious offences. No one should endure intimidation or feel unsafe because of someone else’s actions. Bullying, in any form, is unacceptable, and those responsible must be held accountable. From today, I choose to move forward into a better chapter, leaving negativity behind and embracing peace. Let’s stand against bullying together."

Fans celebrate Tebogo's victory

Shortly after the star shared the good news on her social media page, many netizens cheered and celebrated her win in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner commented:

"You fought a good fight, well done."

keanusnyders said:

"Clap for the heavyweight champ. You fought hard Chomie. Proud of you."

bobbyblanco_sa wrote:

"After trash-talking my mom? Ah, we are fixing the country! Thank you for fighting this fight!"

nikydegrl_cutie responded:

"2025 is a year of imprisonment for bullies."

