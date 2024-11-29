Inno Morong will face the consequences of her actions after being found guilty of defamation

Tebogo Thobejane opened a case against Inno after being subjected to derogatory names, including accusations of being a scammer, among others

The media star expressed that she was satisfied with the court's decision, and she was looking forward to the sentencing in 2025

Inno Morolong is in trouble with the law after being charged by the Randburg magistrate court. The media personality was found guilty of defamation after she uttered insulting words about fellow media star Tebogo Thobejane on social media.

Tebogo Thobejane is pleased with the court's verdict after she opened a case of defamation against Inno Morolong. Images: @innomorolong, tebogothobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane is satisfied with the court's ruling

In January 2025, Inno will know the outcome of her situation, as the magistrate is set to disclose the details regarding her sentence.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Tebogo said the following:

"I am pleased with the verdict and grateful for the fairness demonstrated by the court. This marks a significant step forward, and I will await the sentencing process. My focus is on regaining my dignity and moving forward with integrity."

What you need to know about Inno Morolong

Inno Morolong is a South African club host, socialite, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She is best known for starring in the Netflix reality TV show Diamonds and Dolls. Additionally, Morolong owns a sunglass line named Shades by Inno. In 2022, she had plastic surgery to get rid of extra belly fat.

Nota Boasts about getting royal treatment in prison

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Nota revealed that he enjoyed privileges that most prisoners could only dream about. The outspoken media personality served just two weeks of his 60-day sentence.

The 34-year-old media personality shared on Twitter that he was treated like a King among hard-core prisoners. He mentioned several perks, such as having meals delivered to him, his clothes meticulously ironed each morning, and a neatly made bed waiting for him from the moment he arrived in prison until the day he was released. The music executive known for his controversial stances was arrested on defamation of character charges.

Source: Briefly News