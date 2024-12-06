Social media influencers Inno Morolong and Tebogo Thobejane continued their fight in court

Inno Morolong recently felt relieved after the Randburg Magistrates Court dropped the charges against her, which Tebogo Thobejane made

The two stars had bad blood between them for quite some time, which also ended their friendship

Inno Morolong and Tebogo Thobejane continued to fight in court. Image: innomorolong/tebogocthobejane

The drama between Inno Morolong and Tebogo Thobejane seems never to end. Morolong was in trouble with the law after Thobejane opened a defamation case against her.

Inno and Tebogo continue their fight in court

Social media influencers Inno Morolong and Tebogo Thobejane, who were once close friends and colleagues, are now in bad blood due to many insulting exchanges of words made between them on social media.

According to ZiMoja, Morolong can now breathe as Randburg's Magistrate Court threw out a recent case opened against her by the club promoter on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

This came just over a week after Inno was found guilty by the same court in another matter opened against her by Thobejane. According to an insider, Tebogo opened another case against Inno after she allegedly said that Thobejane was old, which is why she had swollen ankles.

The court threw the case out because it lacked evidence and corroboration.

What you need to know about Inno Morolong

Inno Morolong is a South African club host, socialite, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She is best known for starring in the Netflix reality TV show Diamonds and Dolls. Additionally, Morolong owns a sunglass line named Shades by Inno. In 2022, she had plastic surgery to get rid of extra belly fat.

