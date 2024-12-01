Tebogo Thobejane’s Friend Nikita Brutally Assaults Woman With Bottle in Video, SA Calls for Arrest
- Tebogo Thobejane's friend Nikita caused a stir on social media after getting involved in an altercation
- Nikita was at a Sandton restaurant, where she ended up in a violent clash that was caught on camera
- Online users were mortified after seeing the damage that Nikita caused after getting into it with a customer at the establishment
Nikita, close to Tebogo Thobejane, showed her violent side in a video. The media personality was caught on camera attacking someone at Cocoon Lounge.
Social media erupted over Nikita's brazen display of violence. Many demanded that Nikita answer to the law.
Nikita assaults Cocoon Lounge patron
In a video, Nikita physically attacked a woman while outside in the parking lot. In the clip, she hit the lady with a bottle and destroyed some of her belongings including her phone. See the video by clicking here.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA slams Nikita
Many people commented on the video, expressing their disapproval of Nikita's behaviour. Some netizens called for the media personality's arrest. Read the comments below:
@MissPortiaGrace commented:
"You can’t put a lipstick on a pig. This is beastly behaviour."
@DyaniSivuyisiwe wrote:
"Did she get them arrested guys I'm worried, what's going on, what's an update?"
@Reggie_ZAR added:
"Attempted murder with a deadly weapon."
@_Lolo_Pat demanded:
"She should be taught a lesson aboshwe."
@NtateWilliams agreed:
"Arrest that monster today."
Tebogo Thobejane's satisfied with case outcome
Briefly News previously reported that Inno Morolong is in trouble with the law after being charged by the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The media personality was found guilty of defamation after she uttered insulting words about fellow media star Tebogo Thobejane on social media.
In January 2025, Inno will know the outcome of her situation, as the magistrate is set to disclose the details regarding her sentence.
Inno Morolong is a South African club host, socialite, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She is best known for starring in the Netflix reality TV show Diamonds and Dolls. Additionally, Morolong owns a sunglasses line named Shades by Inno. In 2022, she had plastic surgery to get rid of extra belly fat.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za