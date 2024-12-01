Tebogo Thobejane's friend Nikita caused a stir on social media after getting involved in an altercation

Nikita was at a Sandton restaurant, where she ended up in a violent clash that was caught on camera

Online users were mortified after seeing the damage that Nikita caused after getting into it with a customer at the establishment

Nikita, close to Tebogo Thobejane, showed her violent side in a video. The media personality was caught on camera attacking someone at Cocoon Lounge.

Tebogo Thobejane’s friend Nikita went viral for beating up a woman in a video. Image: @tebogocthobejane / Instagram / Musa Khawula/ X

Social media erupted over Nikita's brazen display of violence. Many demanded that Nikita answer to the law.

Nikita assaults Cocoon Lounge patron

In a video, Nikita physically attacked a woman while outside in the parking lot. In the clip, she hit the lady with a bottle and destroyed some of her belongings including her phone. See the video by clicking here.

SA slams Nikita

Many people commented on the video, expressing their disapproval of Nikita's behaviour. Some netizens called for the media personality's arrest. Read the comments below:

@MissPortiaGrace commented:

"You can’t put a lipstick on a pig. This is beastly behaviour."

@DyaniSivuyisiwe wrote:

"Did she get them arrested guys I'm worried, what's going on, what's an update?"

@Reggie_ZAR added:

"Attempted murder with a deadly weapon."

@_Lolo_Pat demanded:

"She should be taught a lesson aboshwe."

@NtateWilliams agreed:

"Arrest that monster today."

Tebogo Thobejane's satisfied with case outcome

Briefly News previously reported that Inno Morolong is in trouble with the law after being charged by the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The media personality was found guilty of defamation after she uttered insulting words about fellow media star Tebogo Thobejane on social media.

In January 2025, Inno will know the outcome of her situation, as the magistrate is set to disclose the details regarding her sentence.

Inno Morolong is a South African club host, socialite, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She is best known for starring in the Netflix reality TV show Diamonds and Dolls. Additionally, Morolong owns a sunglasses line named Shades by Inno. In 2022, she had plastic surgery to get rid of extra belly fat.

