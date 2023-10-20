Socialite Tebogo Thobejane recently announced that she survived a hit, but a friend got hit and was hospitalised

Friends of one of Tebogo's foes, Inno Morolong, denied any involvement on her part, claiming that she is too busy with her businesses

The two former friends have been involved in nasty fights in the past, with Tebogo opening a court case against Inno

Inno Morolong's friends distanced her from the hit that was allegedly out for Tebogo. Image: @tebogocthobejane, @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

The search for who might have put out a hit on socialite Tebogo Thobejane continues. One thing Inno Morolong's friends are certain about, though, is that she has no part in this.

Inno distanced from Tebogo's attack

Tebogo this week announced that she survived a hit, but a friend she was in the car with got hit and was hospitalised. The bullet had missed her by an inch, and she revealed that it only scraped her back.

One of Tebogo's foes, club hostess, now Tammy Taylor salon franchise owner, Inno Morolong, denied any involvement on her part, claiming that she is too busy with her businesses.

According to Fakaza, friends of Inno said the claim that Inno ordered the hit is ridiculous. They advised Tebogo to instead look into her other business affairs.

“This is not America wena. She needs to really look into her other business deals and enemies. Never in a million years.”

History between Inno and Tebogo explained

Things turned messy between the two former friends. From leaked adult pictures to club brawls and then court cases, nothing was off limits.

Just recently, a warrant of arrest was issued for Inno Morolong after she apparently violated Tebogo Thobejane's protection order by continuing to troll her on Instagram.

This was after Inno apparently posted explicit photos of Tebogo in 2023. She later opened a case against Inno at the Randburg Police Station.

When the court granted her a protection order, she noticed that Inno did not back down, so she fled the country with her son.

Tebogo survives hit upon return from Paris

The controversial club hostess hogged headlines when she and her friend were attacked by unknown gunmen this week.

She told ZiMoja that she believed someone ordered the hit on her.

"They shot at us and the bullet scraped me on my back, it missed and hit my friend, who is currently in hospital. It did not look like it was a robbery or an attempted hijacking. I have my suspicions - it looked like a hit."

Inno denies posting pictures of Tebogo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane said she didn't give Inno permission to share the steamy pics and called for the police to arrest the controversial club host.

Inno rubbished Tebogo's claims, adding that she did not take the video and reiterated that Tebogo looked high and free in the clip filmed in her room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News