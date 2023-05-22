South African influencer Inno Morolong has come under fire for an alleged assault on a woman

Graphic videos and pictures emerged of the disturbing incident involving Inno Morolong and Olwethu Maguduma

Social media users expressed shock and called for accountability in the assault case

Inno Morolong is said to have allegedly assaulted Olwethu Magudumana with a champagne bottle. Images: @innomorolong

According to a distressing Twitter post, South African social media influencer Inno Morolong finds herself at the centre of controversy after being accused of assaulting a woman,

Influencer Inno Morolong has allegedly assaulted a woman

The incident allegedly occurred when Olwethu Magudumana attempted to intervene in a fight that Morolong was involved in.

Graphic videos and pictures accompanying the post depicting a bloodied scene, with Magudumana claiming she was struck on the head with a champagne bottle. The alleged altercation reportedly unfolded after Morolong objected to being recorded by some girls with their cell phones.

Sharing the material online, gossip blog @SaltyEntJuice wrote:

"Olwethu Magudumana was hit by Inno Morolong on the head with a champagne bottle while trying to stop a fight in which Inno was involved after telling some girls to stop recording her on their cellphones."

Fans condemned Morolong's actions and demanded accountability

The graphic material shocked fans who reprimanded Inno's actions. Others pointed out that this was not Morolong's first time being involved in an altercation of this sort.

@LebzaG9 commented:

"These kids must find something good to do with their lives."

@NyeleleMiss said:

"Yoh Inno mara."

@Shupi_Kay said:

"Inno needs help."

@_Nadimadisha tweeted:

"Do you know how hard a champagne bottle is? She must go to jail."

@Lamiisto said:

"Inno yo Wa lona Onale anger or ke didimale ke bua lefoko lá ga motaso?"

@LesAgain said:

"Oh my God, she’s a bloody psychopath."

@paballo_patsa tweeted

"Inno is a dangerous, unhinged woman. "

Tebogo Thobejane threatens to take legal action against Inno Morolong, club host denies posting steamy pics

Briefly News previously reported on Tebogo Thobejane threatening legal action against Morolong.

Inno Morolong has rubbed Tebogo Thobejane up the wrong way. The actress has threatened to take legal action against Inno after she allegedly did her dirty on social media.

Inno apparently posted graphic images from a video of Tebogo. She also alleged that the podcaster was high on her illegal supplies on the day she took the video.

Source: Briefly News