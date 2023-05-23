A video of a young woman impersonating American actor, Vin Diesel in a Zulu skit has gone viral

The clip posted on TikTok shows her taking on Diesel's Fast and Furious character in a sarcastic manner

Social media users couldn't help poking fun at her acting skills and emphasis on the value of family

South African social media users had a good laugh after a young woman took to her social media to impersonate a Zulu version of American actor and film producer, Vin Diesel.

South Africans were amused by a woman's skit of Vin Diesel as a Zulu man. Image: @thando_ngema/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok, Thando Ngema (@thando__ngema) is seen displaying a serious and masculine demeanour and rocking a wig cap - mimicking Diesel's bald head - as she talks about the value of family.

Thando takes on the actor's role in the action movie franchise, Fast and Furious as she is seen driving and repeatedly talking about "umndeni" (family).

Quite frankly, that is all she talks about in the short skit video, making it even funnier.

Zulu Vin Diesel a hit among South Africans

Local impersonations and skits of popular figures are guaranteed crowd-pleasers in the social media streets and this post was no different. Netizens flooded Thando's video with tons of likes and funny comments.

Vin Diesel lookalike has South Africans howling: “Vin Petrol”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi online users have discovered American actors look-a-like Vin Diesel and the responses are hilarious.

Images of the unnamed man were shared on Facebook by Cinema Paradise and the resemblance is hard to miss. The man referred to as “Vin Petrol” in the post’s caption, even rocks similar poses to the Fast & Furious star.

Mark Sinclair, known professionally as Vin Diesel, is an American actor and producer. He is reportedly one of the world's highest-grossing actors, he is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

