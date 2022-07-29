Club host Inno Morolong has broken the internet a few times for the wrong reasons, as she has attacked some of Mzansi celebrities

Makhadzi, Gigi Lamanayne, and Tebogo Thobejane have all faced Inno's wrath on the timeline, but they also fought back after the insults got out of hand

Celebrity fans have also come out to defend their favourites after Morolong took things too far with her social media shenanigans

Inno Morolong has been on the trends list for a while now. This happened after she began attacking many celebrities on the timelines. Many well-known entertainment industry figures have been subjected to horrific insults from the club's host.

Inno Morolong is not the woman to mess with on social media after her online wars with celebs like Makhadzi, Gigi Lamayne, and many more. Image: @innomorolong, @makhadzisa, and @gig_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has compiled a list of incidents where Inno Morolong set the timeline on fire.

Inno Morolong body-shames Makhadzi

Makhadzi and Inno Morolong's beef heated up on the timeline. The Ghanama singer topped the trends list after Inno called her out for allegedly body-shaming her.

In the screenshots that did the rounds online, Inno shaded Makhadzi and called her a "ghetto artists". She also claimed that the Limpopo-born musician is doing music for taverns and taxi ranks "not at high-class clubs and events I host".

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following:

Social media users, however, stepped in to call the Diamond and Dolls star to order when she started dragging the Ghanama hitmaker for her looks. According to TimesLIVE, Makhadzi's fans issued a stern warning to Morolong, telling her to stay away from Makhadzi.

@Khadzinator shared the following on Twitter:

Tebogo Thobejane: Inno threatens to air her dirty laundry in public

Inno Morolong was again trending for all the wrong reasons. The club host has blasted actress Tebogo Thobejane. The socialite accused Tebogo of posting an episode of City Girl with Podcast and Chill with MacG without her approval.

In the episode, Inno talks about how she has been body-shamed a while back. A video of Tebogo and Inno screaming at each other trended on social media. In the clip, Inno claimed she and Tebogo had agreed to drop the episode in December after she has healed. The stunner recently went under the knife.

Inno and Gigi Lamayne fight over a man

Club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne popped up on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

Gigi's only sin was following Inno's new man, Femi Large, on Instagram. Inno wasted no time and took to her Instagram stories to share thoughts on Gigi's decision to follow her new boo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef.

Allegedly beats up a friend

Inno Morolong allegedly assaulted one of her friends when she refused to accompany her to her room at a hotel.

According to reports, she brutally beat her friend and left her with some horrible injuries.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a post on Twitter alleging that Inno attacked her friend for disrespecting her and shared some graphic pictures.

Pearl Thusi claps back at Nota Baloyi’s remarks about her parenting style

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi's remarks about Pearl Thusi's mothering duties have not gone over well with her.

This comes after Nota referred to Pearl as a "deadbeat mom" and her parenting as "helicopter parenting."

The media personality took social media to address the assertions made by the music executive in a number of tweets. A frustrated Pearl shared the following on Twitter:

"Imagine being a single mom who overseas EVERYTHING in your kids and even involved in extended families’ kids lives and waking up to@this sh*t?! I’m not mad. I’m not upset. I’m furious."

