Immo Morlong is in hot water with social media users after she allegedly assaulted her friend at a nightclub

Her friend allegedly refused to accompany Morlong to her hotel room and according to reports she beat her

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the shocking incident

Inno Morlong allegedly assaulted one of her friends when she refused to accompany her to her room at a hotel.

According to reports, she brutally beat her friend and left her with some horrible injuries.

Inno Morlong has been accused of allegedly assaulting her friend. Photo credit: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a post on Twitter alleging that Inno attacked her friend for disrespecting her and shared some graphic pictures.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the shocking allegations

@Cellular_Jnr:

"This girl is dangerous mus.... No one should still be hanging around her."

@VanDerMohammed:

"I knew Inno Morolong was on this encounter, she has them crazy eyes like there's a lot going on upstairs and she's a ticking time bomb this one."

@Collen_KM:

"I don't know who Inno Morolong is and she is not even in our SA Celebrities WhatsApp group where Som-G is the admin, Inno must be arrested not only for assault but for being toxic also."

@pee__black:

"Haibo Inno is crazy and dangerous! forcing her friend to go to the hotel, for what!? what was she planning? that girl must sue her no ways!"

