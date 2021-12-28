Amanda Du Pont & Masechaba Khumalo Hit Back at Jub Jub’s Mom, Refuse to Apologise

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba (Ndlovu) Khumalo have hit back at Jub Jub's mom, Mama Jackie, after she asked them to retract their statements

The actress and the radio personality mentioned Mama Jackie's name when they accused the Uyajola 9/9 host of allegedly raping them

The two stars rubbed Mama Jackie up the wrong way when they said their alleged sexual assault took place at Mama Jackie's house

Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo have hit back at Jub Jub's mom, Jacqueline Mpambani. Jacqueline is also popularly known as Mama Jackie in Mzansi.

Amanda Du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo have reportedly refused to apologise to Jub Jub's mom. Image: @masechabandlovu, @amandadupont

The actress and the radio personality have opened up after Mama Jackie recently demanded that they apologise to her and retract their statements after they accused her son of rape.

They mentioned her name in the accusations against the Uyajola 9/9 hitmaker. Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu did not apologise nor retract their statements, instead, they filed answering affidavits. According to IOL, the two stars' court docs were posted on Twitter by broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser.

In the docs, Amanda revealed that she even tried to take her own life because Jub Jub was allegedly abusing her while they were still an item. Masechaba said she decided to stop speaking about sex after her alleged sexual assault by the rapper. She said she didn't have sex for years after the alleged abuse.

Masechaba Ndlovu also accuses Jub Jub of raping her at his mother's house

In related news, Briefly News reported that Masechaba Ndlovu also took to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager.

The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs. The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her.

Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda Du Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub. Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her. Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Masechaba's revelations. One of them @FraternityZA said:

"But wathula for years and instead you ambushed Babes Wodumo and involved yourself in Babes and Mampitsha's relationship?? You should have spoken about this during that interview. It's true when they say people who have personal issues often take it out into other people's business."

