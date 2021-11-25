Kurough: Inno Morolong Continues Her Rampage and Blasts Actress Tebogo Thobejane

Inno Morolong has continued her rampage and blasted Tebogo Thobejane over an episode of City Girl with Podcast and Chill with MacG

She alleged that Tebogo posted the video intentionally so that she can be body-shamed on social media

The club host and socialite also accused the actress of dating a married man and threatened to air her dirty laundry in public

Inno Morolong is again trending for all the wrong reasons. The club host has blasted actress Tebogo Thobejane. The socialite accused Tebogo of posting an episode of City Girl with Podcast and Chill with MacG without her approval.

In the episode, Inno talks about how she has been body-shamed a while back. A video of Tebogo and Inno screaming at each other is trending on social media. In the clip, Inno claims she and Tebogo had agreed to drop the episode in December after she has healed. The stunner recently went under the knife.

According to ZAlebs, Inno accused Tebogo of turning her into a laughing stock on social media following her R20 000 surgery. Inno also accused Tebogo of dating a married man.

The clip was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter. Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the heated video of the stars.

Check some of their comments below:

@Ke_Nthwela said:

"Well Inno, Gigi, Tebogo and the gang managed to clown the entire country for clout."

@LemenemeneTota wrote:

"She paid how much for her body? I thought we get bodies for free kanti people are out here paying for bodies."

@AndiswaSema commented:

"This is one troubled lady! Why is she so mad at the world?! First Gigi now this?! No ways!"

@leshalagoodness wrote:

"Girl the entire world, what did we do to deserve this."

@Ke_Nthwela said:

"Inno sounds like an actress from an African Magic movie."

@BonganSMasimula added:

"Did she even apologize though, phela she has till tomorrow noon and I'm counting hours on her behalf yaz."

Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne fight over a man

In related news, Briefly News reported that club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne are trending on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

Gigi's only sin was following Inno's new man, Femi Large, on Instagram. Inno wasted no time and took to her Instagram stories to share thoughts on Gigi's decision to follow her new boo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef.

