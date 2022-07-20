Makhadzi and club host Inno Morolong are trending online following their beef over a Dundee July gig that Makhadzi failed to pitch at

Inno took to social media and shaded the singer for apparently doing tavern music and claimed that she body-shamed her for demanding her to pay back the Dundee July money

The Ghanama singer clapped back hard and bragged that her life is "a movie" because people actually buy her music

Makhadzi and Inno Morolong's beef is heating up on the timeline. The Ghanama singer is topping the trends list after Inno called her out for allegedly body-shaming her.

Inno Morolong and Makhadzi's beef is heating up on the timeline. Image: @innomorolong, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

In the screenshots doing the rounds online, Inno shaded Makhadzi and called her a "ghetto artists". She also claimed that the Limpopo-born musician is doing music for taverns and taxi ranks "not at high class clubs and events I host".

Their beef started when Inno asked the singer to pay back the money after she pulled a no-show at a Dundee July gig she booked her for.

ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi clapped back and boastfully shared that her life is a movie. She bragged that she's living soft because people but her music. The clip of Makhadzi's response to the club host was shared on by entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula.

Peeps shared mixed reactions to Makhadzi's response to Inno. Many claimed the musician is no longer humble because she now has money.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Makhadzi must remain the chick that doesn’t entertain drama. That’s why most people respected her. Now that she has started fighting with straatmates we will lose all the respect for her."

@Babwa_Sis commented:

"Money is starting to change her... She's no longer a humble girl."

@Mokipz wrote:

"Tavern songs? Those tavern songs took her to Canada and next stop is the UK. Inno, relax pls."

@Duanny_P added:

"Money changes people xem, she used to be so humble and not entertaining sh*t."

Makhadzi claps back at trolls claiming she doesn't live a soft life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to clap back at trolls who claimed she doesn't live the soft life. The haters were reacting to Makhadzi trip to Canada.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to her timeline a few days ago and shared a snap of herself about to fly business class to Canada for a performance. While many of her fans wished her safe travels, some trolls decided to drag the star.

OkMzansi reports that Khadzi took to Twitter to address the haters. She clapped back hard at her naysayers. The publication reports that the singer was responding to a "hater blog" claiming she enjoyed her first business class trip when she travelled to Canada.

In the now-deleted post, Makhadzi pleaded with her haters to "please stop always disrespecting me". She said not posting her every move doesn't mean that she's not living a soft life.

