Okmalumkoolkat knows how to involve his legions of fans in his birthday celebrations, and peeps love him for that

The star who recently celebrated another trip around the sun pulled a shocker when he shared his birthday cake amongst fans at a show

A viral video circulating on social media created a buzz as Mzansi shared mixed reactions to the way the cake was eaten

Okmalumkoolkat decided to ditch the normal cake cutting for his birthday this year. Instead of celebrating his day with family and close friends, the Amalobolo hitmaker decided to involve his fans.

Okmalumkoolkat decided to bring more fun to his gig. He brought a birthday cake and shared it with his fans. Image: @okmalumkoolkat.

Source: Instagram

The star announced on his social media pages that he was going to celebrate his special day at a gig, and his fans were all invited. He said:

"We kick off my besday tour at @zanzoupta with my broer @youngstunna_rsa tonight! Ikhekhe nizolidla nodwa, thina sizodansa nje kuphela! Wozani nonke!"

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the star's fans heeded their fav's call and flocked to the event in their numbers. If the videos trending online are anything to go by, Okmalumkoolkat was a vibe.

The Gqi! hitmaker could be seen asking his fans to come and have a piece of his birthday cake in one viral video. Fans rushed to the front and scrambled for a slice of the cake. The clip got mixed reactions from Twitter users.

@wandileranelo said:

"This is what we call '4 finger theory'"

Source: Briefly News