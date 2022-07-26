Mzansi female DJs have been rocking the music industry for quite some time now, and notable names can be counted

One Twitter user has asked Mzansi who their favourite DJ was while displaying images of female DJs to choose from

Netizens immediately flooded the post with their own thoughts on which female DJ currently rules the streets

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Female DJs from Mzansi have dominated the music scene. They've all made us get up and dance, from Uncle Waffles to the renowned DJ Zinhle.

Netizens have chosen who their favourite female DJ is. Image: @unclewaffles_ and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Twitter user @mashesha posted a controversial question to their followers. The Twitter user inquired about Mzansi's favourite female DJ.

On Twitter, @mashesha posted the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mashesha posed this question at a time when Mzansi's female DJs are taking the world by storm. Uncle Waffles has made a name for herself on the international stage. Global celebrities such as rapper Drake and former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard have expressed their admiration for her music.

DBN Gogo has also been active. According to EWN, the Khuza Gogo hitmaker has three nominations for the Basadi in Music Awards. She is up for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year, and Song of the Year for her hit song Bambelela.

DJ Zinhle has not only entertained Mzansi with her music. Zinhle's hit reality show The Unexpected will return on August 6, 2022.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy not only plays good music, but she also has a good heart. The DJ recently made headlines for throwing a party for her friend the Funny Chef. The Funny Chef was celebrating the release of her recipe book Delicious Dishes.

Netizens engage in a game of pick and choose

@mtshali_f said:

"How can you compare Dj Zinhle with this ladies? Not even one of them released a bang before, kunalaokho badijeya ngezingoba zika DJ Zinhle."

@FsTebza wrote:

"The Tatoo Lady.. the whole DJ Lamies waka"

@Shady_reign shared:

"Zinhle secured her position as one of the best female dj's in south africa and her longevity says it all. The rest i really dont knw them beside on twitter when they trend...i thought that uncle was a male when i saw a chick i gave up."

@Zoe570136041 posted:

"Dj Zinhle is the one that paved the way for female djs to be where they are today sweedie."

@aqua_pann commented:

"Uncle Waffles is more of an entertainer (dancer, if you will) than a DJ. She had a dope vibe though. Zinhle is legendary, don’t know much about Lamiez, DBN gogo hangs around the well known piano gang."

DJ Zinhle drops reality TV season 2 trailer, fans can hear wedding bells chime for her and Murdah Bongz

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle is a much-loved South African entertainer, and many are interested in her personal life. Beloved South African musician DJ Zinhle's personal life will be thrust into the limelight as her upcoming season of DJ Zinhle - The Unexpected indulges fans.

Between DJ Zinhle's co-parenting always South African rapper AKA and her romance with Murdah Bongz, the musician and businesswoman's show is bound to be jam-packed with drama. Supporters of DJ Zinhle are looking forward to seeing close-ups DJ's simplest life. Many were already congratulating DJ Zinhle on getting married after the hint in the video.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News