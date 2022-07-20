DJ Zinhle and her boyfriend Murdah Bongz have taken to Instagram to show how much they love each other

The couple has posted stunning photos on the platform using DJ Zinhle's account, with many people gushing about their chemistry in the comments section

However, Murdah Bongz's alleged departure from Black Motion, a duo he has been a part of for more than 10 years, has overshadowed this post

DJ Zinhle and boyfriend Murdah Bongz have taken to social media to share numerous stunning photos of the two of them.

DJ Zinhle and her boyfriend, Murdah Bongz, have shared beautiful couple pics with their followers on social media. Image: @djzinhle

Despite wearing dark clothing, the couple's colourful, floral love was evident in the photos that were uploaded. The following collection of images was posted by DJ Zinhle on Instagram:

Mzansi celebrities and fans, as if summoned, took to Zinhle's comments section to praise her and Murdah Bongz for looking stunning:

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"My people ❤️"

@tamaradey shared:

"Yoh this look babe! "

@knaomin wrote:

"Please teach me how to be a hot mom."

@calvinteddy_ commented:

"Murder looks like a respectable Gent"

@gandostenge also said:

"For all we know you guys are now married.❤️"

@kayve_ee added:

"Husband and wife "

The timing of the post wasn't favourable: Black Motion alleged split controversy

The couple's post was posted amid Black Motion's alleged breakup was announced. The music duo that has been together for over a decade has retired from the music industry as a duo.

Prince Kaybee, a DJ and musician, made the news public on Facebook. Prince Kaybee has shared the following on Facebook:

"Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time."

While Instagram is all roses under DJ Zinhle's photo post, Twitter is all shambles with the blame game.

@MrThizozo said:

"BLACK MOTION separated? Those drums were literally making a noise for DJ ZINTLE "

@Takatsolive shared:

"If you ask me, the reason for the black motion split its because of the involvement of DJ Zinhle in my opinion."

@Mabusana_Z wrote:

"Not y'all making Dj Zinhle the Yoko Ono of Black motion...Myb the guys wanted to explore their creativity outside the duo. We've seen it happen with a lot of groups and no1 was blamed for it,but because Morda has a relationship with a fellow dj y'all gone blame her?? Weh!!!"

