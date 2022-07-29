Daliwonga has never been one to open up about his love life since he became well-known in the Amapiano music scene

However, netizens have taken it upon themselves to find who the Tester hitmaker is dating after he kept them in the dark for far too long

Daliwonga is rumoured to have two girlfriends, which were brought to light by two controversial Twitter users

Daliwonga became a Twitter hot topic after controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula revealed his alleged girlfriend. This comes after the musician kept many people in the dark about his boo.

Amapiano Star Daliwonga has become a hot topic following the revelation of his alleged girlfriend, Tarryn. Image: @tarryn.txc and @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

Taryn Reid, according to ZAlebs, is the stunning woman's name Musa posted. She, like Daliwonga, is an Amapiano artist. ZAlebs also claims that she has collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Dinky Kunene, Unlimited Souls, Amaroto, DJ Task, and Taryn's alleged boyfriend, Daliwonga.

Musa has since shared a number of snaps and videos of the two alleged couples. However, It's still unclear whether the rumours are true because neither Daliwonga nor Taryn confirmed anything.

Daliwonga's second girlfriend?

A few days after Taryn and Daliwonga were labelled as couple goals, another rumoured girlfriend emerged. SimzRight, a YouTuber who covers entertainment news, made the claims. She said that the girlfriend, identified as Mbalenhle, was tired of being hidden. She posted screenshots of the alleged couple's romantic conversations, reports ZAlebs.

Like Taryn, it has not been confirmed whether Mbalehle is dating Daliwonga.

