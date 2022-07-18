Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to condemn Nota's recent remark about her parenting style

Nota has referred to the mother of two as a "deadbeat" mother in reference to her mothering duties, which the music executive clearly dislikes

Nota has been in the news a lot recently due to his contentious assertions regarding the lifestyles of celebrities

Nota Baloyi's remarks about Pearl Thusi's mothering duties have not gone over well with her.

Pearl Thusi responds to Nota Baloyi's claims about her parenting ways. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Bob DAmico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after Nota referred to Pearl as a "deadbeat mom" and her parenting as "helicopter parenting."

The media personality took social media to address the assertions made by the music executive in a number of tweets. A frustrated Pearl shared the following on Twitter:

"Imagine being a single mom who overseas EVERYTHING in your kids and even involved in extended families’ kids lives and waking up to@this sh*t?! I’m not mad. I’m not upset. I’m furious."

"My life, my career choices and even coming back to South Africa - was centered around my children. I realigned my vision and goals to make sure I could be here for them and provide for them and the idea that someone can wake up and decide to say whatever suites their narrative," added Pearl.

Pearl has shared the following on Twitter:

Pearl has further criticised everyone for not holding Nota responsible for the claims he has been making about well-known celebrities over the past few weeks.

