Diamonds and Dolls star Inno Morolong landed in hot water following her online brawl with Mjolo hitmaker Makhadzi

The two stars trended on social media on Wednesday as they fired shots at each other, with the club host going as far as body shaming Makhadzi

This led to social media users calling out Inno Morolong, giving her stern warnings to stay away from Makhadzi under the #HandsoffMakhadzi

Makhadzi has made her name as an unproblematic queen who focuses on making bangers and securing the bag. The star trended on social media after she got into a messy fight with popular club host and reality television star Inno Morolong.

Inno Morolong has been told to stay away from Makhadzi by her fans. Image: @innomorong and @makhadzisa.

Peeps watched from afar as the two women went back and forth, and their spicy exchange of words got heated by the second.

Social media users, however, stepped in to call the Diamond and Dolls star to order when she started dragging the Ghanama hitmaker for her looks. According to TimesLIVE, Makhadzi's fans issued a stern warning to Morolong, telling her to stay away from Makhadzi.

The #HandsoffMakhadzi charted Twitter trends as fans slammed Morolong.

@SmangieSurprise said:

"Makhadzi is the Queen she used to perform in front of shops, she didn't give up. She worked very hard for her brand. Makhadzi never provoked this slay Queen she's the one who provoked Makhadzi. Last night I watched Makhadzi's live on IG. Makhadzi never."

@PhilMphela commented:

"Going after Makhadzi is like going after Ode Danilo … you really have to some level of problematic or insane to go there . They bother nobody. "

@Zizinolwazi10 added"

"Inno must just stick with Makhadzi and she’ll go places.. i inno gives her self a time to look at makhadzi work , she will notice that she is our god #HandsOffMakhadzi it’s khadzi nation time."

