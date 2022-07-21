Makhadzi has taken to social media to share that she's enjoying her tour to Canada and shared snaps of herself living her best life

The Limpopo-born singer, who said her life is a movie, shared that she was preparing for her second performance in the city of Admonto

The Ghanama hitmaker's followers took to her comment section to let their fave know that her life is indeed a movie

Makhadzi is living her best life overseas. The Ghanama hitmaker took to her timeline on Thursday, 21 July to share snaps of herself enjoying the scenery in Canada.

Makhadzi is living her best life in Canada as she prepares to perform in more shows. Image: @makhadzisa

The Limpopo-born singer shared that she's preparing for another performance in the country after her successful show earlier in the week. Encouraging her fans, the star shared that hard work indeed pays off.

Taking to Instagram, Khadzi shared that she'll be doing her thing on stage in Admonto. Captioning her post, the star thanked God for blessing her with a never-say-die attitude.

The award-winning musician also took to the same app late on Wednesday to share that she's dropping the Magear music video soon. She also bragged about the time difference between Canada and Mzansi.

Peeps took to her comment section to agree with her that her life is indeed a movie.

wilpers_stan_rrt wrote:

"Thinking of driving from Detroit to come see you in Toronto on Saturday."

lebogangsebushi said:

"Our national treasure. We love you."

orah_banyini_dube commented:

"We are here to witness this beautiful movie, you are blessed, Khadzi."

dikgantsho wrote:

"Indeed your life is a movie."

nelly.matlala.98 added:

"Definitely a real movie, sesi."

Makhadzi claps back at trolls claiming she doesn't live the soft life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to the timeline to clap back at trolls who claimed she doesn't live the soft life. The naysayers were reacting to Makhadzi's recent trip to Canada.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to social media recently and shared a snap of herself about to fly business class to Canada for a show. While many of her followers wished her safe travels, some haters decided to throw shade in her direction.

OkMzansi reports that Khadzi took to Twitter to fire back at the haters. She clapped back hard at the trolls. The outlet reports that the star was responding to a "hater blog" claiming she enjoyed her first business class trip when she travelled to Canada.

