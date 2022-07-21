Faith Nketsi's Have Faith Season 4 has been confirmed, and the media personality is overjoyed with the show's growth

The new season of Have Faith will take viewers behind the scenes of Faith Nketsi's life, including her marriage to husband Nzuzo Njilo

Fans of the show have flooded the comments section with comments about how excited they are about the first episode

Faith Nketsi is thrilled that her popular reality show, Have Faith, which has kept Mzansi on the edge of their seats in past seasons, is returning for Season 4.

Faith Nketsi's 'Have Faith' will return for Season 4 in August. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Nketsi took to Instagram to share the trailer, which shows her opening up about every aspect of her life to viewers. Faith's love life and marriage to husband businessman Nzuzo Njilo, her struggle with mental health and a glimpse of the media influencer's relationship with her mother are all teased in the trailer.

Furthermore, the latest season of Have Faith hints at personal development. It will demonstrate the difference between Faith, who was chasing her dreams in the previous three seasons, and Faith, who is now a wife, friend and daughter. Faith shared the following on Instagram:

What the trailer has already revealed about Faith's marriage to Njilo

The trailer has revealed the lobola negotiation process, during which Faith gets cold feet and consults with her friend Kim Kholiwe. At the time of filming, Faith expressed reservations about marrying Njilo and stated that she needed to seek advice before agreeing to anything related to the wedding.

Her mother, Linky Mamogale Modise, agreed with her and stated that Faith needed to work on her mental health before making such a big commitment of a lifetime. Have Faith Season 4 is set to premiere on MTV Africa on 15 August, and Faith's fans can't wait for the action-packed season.

@mokgadi_g_letsoalo said:

"It’s the consistency for me."

@roshondrarenee wrote:

"When will it be international? So many of us wanna watch in the US, lol!"

@o.sego commented:

"More episodes please ❤"

@asanda_faith shared:

"Wait, when is Season 3 coming to Netflix??"

@ludwe_gilman also said:

"Lol at mama tryna keep her baby..."

@gottaluv0_ added:

"Omg, I can't wait!"

Faith Nketsi puts pregnancy rumours to rest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi has denied that she's pregnant. The stunner took to social media to react to the rumours after some publications claimed that sources close to her confirmed her pregnancy.

The media personality tied the knot recently and many publications claimed she and her hubby decided to get hitched before their baby comes. She has now put those rumours to rest.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself rocking a crop top showing her flat tummy. The video was also shared on Twitter by a social media user.

