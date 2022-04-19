Faith Nketsi has taken to social media to put her pregnancy rumours to rest after some publications claimed their sources confirmed she was pregnant

The reality TV star posted a clip of herself rocking a crop top and shared that she's gained just a bit of weight but definitely not expecting a child

Since the media personality and Nzuzo Njilo got hitched, many social media users and outlets have been sharing that the newly-wedded couple is expecting a bundle of joy

Faith Nketsi has denied that she's pregnant. The stunner took to social media to react to the rumours after some publications claimed that sources close to her confirmed her pregnancy.

The media personality tied the knot recently and many publications claimed she and her hubby decided to get hitched before their baby comes. She has now put those rumours to rest.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself rocking a crop top showing her flat tummy. The video was also shared on Twitter by a social media user.

In the clip, the stunner asked Mzansi to stop spreading the rumours. She made it clear that she's not planning to have a bundle of joy soon. She shared that she doesn't have a baby bump but just gained a bit of weight, reports ZAlebs.

Faith Nketsi rumoured to be pregnant after tying the knot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi is a married woman, and she is allegedly expecting her first child. Nketsi had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nzuzo Njilo.

A source close to the rapper told City Press that the star is currently expecting her first baby, but the issue is being kept hush-hush for now. According to the unidentified source, Mrs Njilo will reveal her baby bump in due time.

According to The South African, a white wedding is on the cards for the beautiful couple. The publication reports that one of Nketsi's friends confirmed that she is pregnant.

