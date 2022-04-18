Newly married socialite and television reality star Faith Nketsi is rumoured to be expecting her first baby with her husband, Nzuzo Njilo

Nketsi sent shockwaves all over social media when news that she had gotten married to her wealthy man broke

Peeps shared different reactions, with many saying that they did not see Queen Twerk's marriage coming

Faith Nketsi is a married woman, and she is allegedly expecting her first child. Nketsi had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nzuzo Njilo.

The stunner confirmed that she was off the market when she added Njilo's surname to her Instagram username. She also shared glimpses of her lavish mahlabisa on her page.

A source close to the rapper told City Press that the star is currently expecting her first baby, but the issue is being kept hush-hush for now. According to the unidentified source, Mrs Njilo will reveal her baby bump in due time. The source said:

"She says she will reveal her pregnancy as time goes on, the same way she has done with everything, including her lobola and wedding. She will reveal her baby bump as time goes on."

According to The South African, a white wedding is on the cards for the beautiful couple. The publication reports that one of Nketsi's friends confirmed that she is pregnant, saying that she does not want to be seen in public at the moment.

"Faith has been declining invites to come out with us this week to congratulate her. She told us that she is pregnant and does not want to be seen in public yet."

Peeps also speculated that Faith Nketsi is pregnant when she shared photos from her marriage ceremony.

@Zanelle03 said:

"I think Faith Nketsi is also pregnant, check her last video on Insta."

However, The South African reports that Nketsi's manager has rubbished the rumour. He claimed that she is taking a break from social media, but she is not pregnant. He said:

"She is off social media, but she is not pregnant. People are just assuming that she would rather get married because she is pregnant."

Faith Nketsi confirms her marriage on Instagram, shares pictures and videos from her lavish marriage ceremony

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi has confirmed that she tied the knot to businessman Nzuzo Njilo in a lavish private ceremony over the weekend.

The rapper and reality TV star topped Twitter trends when news that she had gotten married hit social media.

According to TimesLIVE, the star, also known as Queen Twerk, sent shockwaves across social media when she changed her Instagram name to Faith Nketsi Njilo.

