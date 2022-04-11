Mzansi men have shared mixed views on the videos and pics of Faith Nketsi's apparent wedding to Nzuzo Njilo over the weekend

Many of the gents are not happy that Nzuzo decided to get hitched to the stunner before them and shaded the businessman and his new wife

While many men shared that the reality TV star "belongs to the street", women defended her and claimed the men throwing insults did not stand a chance with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Faith Nketsi is off the market, according to videos doing the rounds online. The stunner is topping the trends list as Mzansi reacts to her wedding to businessman, Nzuzo Njilo.

Faith Nketsi apparently got married to Nzuzo Njilo. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi men are not happy that Faith has been taken. Some even shared that they'll wait for her marriege to end. The men, who think they stood a chance with her, also shaded the reality TV star her new hubby for pitting the ring on it allegedly because Faith belongs to "the street".

Peeps took to Twitter to share videos and screenshots of Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo's wedding. While most men were pressed that she's gone, some women defended her.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@KgarebeKuye said:

"The way black men are outraged about Faith Nketsi getting married is wild. You did not invent marriage and therefore cannot gate keep on the type of woman that can get married!"

@cnehshuga wrote:

"LOL, not these men thinking they could even get Faith Nketsi."

@KoketsoMaleka_ commented:

"Men on this app being mad at Faith Nketsi getting married as if she'd blink in their direction."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"First it was Buhle Samuels, now it's Faith Nketsi. All of them got married and none of them are married to me."

@Sk_Putin wrote:

"What belongs to the streets will always come back to the streets. I'm not talking about Faith Nketsi."

@viktor_pee commented:

"We will wait for her to come back, no worries."

@freesydny added:

"Relax. She's not his. It's just his turn. The streets will never abandon one of its own."

K Naomi ties the knot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K Naomi is now a married woman. The stunner and her hubby Tshepo tied the knot over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony.

A-listers such as Lasizwe, Pearl Modiadie, Denise Zimba and Lorna Maseko, among others, were celeb guests at the fairytale wedding. K Naomi looked like a dream in a blue designer gown and her boo also looked dapper in a white and light blue outfit.

Lasizwe took to Instagram to wish the newly-weds a beautiful journey. The YouTuber also shared 10 snaps from the wedding. Peeps took to Lasizwe's comment section to congratulate K Naomi and her hubby for taking the big step in their relationship.

Source: Briefly News