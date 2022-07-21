Lady Du has taken to her timeline to let her followers know that it is okay not to live the soft life that they see on social media

The Amapiano vocalist, who is in the UK, urged her fans not to put themselves under pressure by buying designer clothes that they can't afford

The yanos DJ warned that living a fake life is not cool because one has to sustain the lie even if they have no money

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lady Du has taken to social media to to share some words of wisdom. The Amapiano vocalist shared her reaction to the trending debate about some Mzansi celebs who don't live a soft life.

Lady Du has warned her fans about living a fake life when they can't afford the soft life. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The DJ poured her heart out when she discussed the topic with her followers on her timeline. The star reportedly told her followers that it's okay not to own designer outfits such as Gucci or Louis Vuitton.

Lady Du's peers such as DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic and DJ Sumbody are known across the country as trendsetters when it comes to rocking designer labels. The likes of AKA and MaMkhize are also not afraid to flaunt their soft lives.

Lady Du, who is currently touring the UK, took to Instagram live to let her fans know that it's okay to live a normal life. According to TshisaLIVE, she encouraged peeps to choose their friends wisely and help each other out.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Do not fall in love with living a fake life, because you have to sustain the lie."

Makhadzi claps back at trolls claiming she doesn't live the soft life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to the timeline to clap back at trolls who claimed she doesn't live the soft life. The naysayers were reacting to Makhadzi's recent trip to Canada.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to social media recently and shared a snap of herself about to fly business class to Canada for a show. While many of her followers wished her safe travels, some haters decided to throw shade in her direction.

OkMzansi reports that Khadzi took to Twitter to fire back at the haters. She clapped back hard at the trolls. The outlet reports that the star was responding to a "hater blog" claiming she enjoyed her first business class trip when she travelled to Canada.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News