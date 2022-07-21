South African singer Makhadzi and Inno Morolong continue to fight on social media after Inno insulted Makhazi's music and more

Makhadzi and Inno Morolong have had heated exchanges where both have said unsavoury things about each other

The reality star Inno Morolong's beef with McKenzie continues to escalate as she hit back in a video against Makhadzi's body shaming

Makhadzi and Inno Morolong are not getting along. After Makhadzi body-shamed Inno by claiming the reality star had plastic surgery, Inno Morolong fired back with her own insults.

Inno Morolong pushed the wrong buttons when it came to clapping back at Makhadzi as she dragged the singer's music. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa/@innomorolong

Makhadzi tried to tell fans that she did not owe anyone money after several claims were made. Makhadzi felt disrespected by allegations that she tried to steal money from Inno.

Inno Morolong hits back at Makhadzi

According to Zalebs, Inno recently responded in a video after Makhadzi body-shamed her. Inno posted videos where she explained how the beef started.

In the clap-back video, Inno uses strong language in the video and readers' discretion is advised. The reality star claimed that Makhadzi's team has alleged that she is getting paid to drag the singer, and in response, she said:

"Babes I don't know you. I don't follow you, and I don't care about you. Before you start talking to me, look at yourself, take a mirror, look at yourself and say, I am fighting with Inno? You are busy talking about people with lipo, honey you need a lipo. Even the other DJ you had songs with is probably using you."

In further clips, Inno accidently bumps into something and exclaims:

"You see now? Heh this girl was loya! She is a witch)!"

Fans defend Makhadzi against Inno Morolong's latest attack

Makhadzi's fans rallied behind her as they defended their favourite singer from Inno's insults. Many recognised that Makhadzi works hard for what she has.

@hasandi_maanda commented:

"Her side of the story does not matter, you can shokoloza in any direction, just not towards Makhadzi. She worked too hard to be bashed at by a nobody."

@Faithgiver commented:

"Makhadzi must just sue this one with a lawsuit, enough to take away the little pennies she has. Maybe she will learn to respect other women."

@Kabelo1_ commented:

"People have become to comfortable with disrespecting and undermining people from Limpopo."

@PereiraJingles commented:

"I couldn't even finish to watch this rubbish. Makhadzi must never continue to engage and respond to this psycho."

@joe_troublesome commented:

"This girl is annoying. Who does she think she is?"

"My life is a movie": Khadzi slams trolls claiming she doesn't live a soft life

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi has taken to social media to clap back at trolls who claimed she doesn't live the soft life. The haters were reacting to Makhadzi's trip to Canada.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to her timeline a few days ago and shared a snap of herself about to fly business class to Canada for a performance. While many of her fans wished her safe travels, some trolls decided to drag the star.

