Tebogo Thobejane has decided to leave South Africa because she and her son Botlhale Thobejane felt unsafe

The former Muvhango actress didn't reveal her destination, but she considered living in Europe

Mzansi people reacted to Tebogo's departure by dragging her, saying that her absence won't be felt

Former Muvhango actress and club hostess, Tebogo Thobejane, is said to have left South Africa for safety reasons.

Tebogo Thobejane left South Africa for safety reasons. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Recently, the country that was once beautiful and peaceful for all has turned upside down. If It's not an uncontrollable high crime rate, then it's corruption within the government system.

Convinced criminals like Thabo Bester also fled prison for almost a year, yet nobody noticed until recent months.

Tebogo Thobejane leaves South Africa for Europe for safety reasons

According to Zimoja Lezinto, Tebogo relocated with her son without specifying the location but stated that she is considering moving to Europe.

When asked why she made the decision, she stated there are many fights in this country.

To jog your memory, Tebogo has recently been embroiled in several brawls, earning her negative press. She once got into a physical altercation with socialite Inno Morolong over derogatory comments she made about her.

"They can keep their country, club hosting and their acting work."

Tebogo Thobejane's son is the primary reason for her departure

The news publication further reported that the main reason for Thobejane's departure is her son Botlhale Theobejane. The club hostess stated that she wanted to protect her child from the toxicity of the country and her line of work.

Even though the doting mother would be departing with her child, she did not overlook the homesickness she would experience once she began living abroad permanently.

"I will literally come if I have work and to see my grandmother, nephews, and nieces. I think my time in this country is done.”

Mzansi split by Tebogo Thobejane's South African departure

Tebogo Thobejane's relocation was also announced in a tweet by the news blog @MDNnewss, and peeps shared different opinions.

@nathi1037 said:

"The economy will collapse."

@_TshepisoSA shared:

"Unfortunately, her departure doesn't affect serious issues in South Africa. She should've left in silence."

@Nxuba__Rhudulu posted:

"Who cares? I didn't even know she existed. People who want to leave South Africa must leave quietly and stop being dramatic."

@Almostgaveup40 replied:

"We don't care. We don't know here. Even if she doesn't come back, we won't miss her."

@Ingathedressma1 commented:

"She looked unhappy in one of her posts. I could see she was smiling through the pain. Good luck to her."

@Jayden_Asante also said:

"I'm also leaving this country. The crime rate is disgusting, and there's no accountability."

@utch73 added:

"I don't blame her. SA is a crime scene."

