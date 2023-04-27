US singer and TikTok star Nilla Allin's posts of her South African trip continue to go viral

South Africans call for her to adopt a name with African roots, and the social media influencer loves the suggestions

Allin's enthusiasm for the country has resonated with her followers, and her South African adventure continues to be a hot topic on social media

US singer and TikTok star Nilla Allin is trending on social media because of her South African tour. Images: @nillaallin/Instagram

US singer and TikTok star Nilla Allin, who boasts 1.2 million followers on the popular video-sharing app, arrived in South Africa on Sunday. Since then, she has been touring the Western Cape.

US TikTok Star has been touring the Western Cape since her arrival

Her posts chronicling her trip have quickly gone viral, with many South Africans eager to follow her journey. Netizens are calling for Allin to adopt a name with African roots. The TikTok star was given many name suggestions but seemed to love Thandeka the most.

From exploring local landmarks, shopping to trying traditional dishes, the 24-year-old has been immersing herself in the culture, and her enthusiasm for the country has resonated with her fans.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi falls in love with a US TikTok star who is on holiday in the country

Allin's embrace of a name with African roots has excited South Africans. Many have loved the content she has been posting since she arrived.

Here are some of the comments:

@akhonamoni742 said:

"Thandeka, you are blowing up on Twitter."

@Cristie commented:

"You pronounce the Th in Thandeka and Thembi the same way you would pronounce the Th in Thomas."

@Thuske said:

"It's how she can't pronounce Thandeka but gets Thandi. Like, njani!?"

@0past4 commented:

"You look like Lerato, which means love, or Naledi, which means Star."

