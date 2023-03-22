Mzansi influencer sends people howling with spicy petrol station dance video on TikTok

TikTok user @cindy_makhathini_ served confidence and sass in heels and a white skirt

Fans let the lady know that her dance moves were impressive and they watched the clip multiple times

Petrol station grooves are a thing in Mzansi! One spicy influencer recorded a TikTok dance clip where she served fire moves in heels at a petrol station, and fans were howling.

TikTok user @cindy_makhathini_ served confidence and sass in heels and a white skirt.

Source: TikTok

There is something about Mzansi people and dancing in totally random places. Seeing someone grooving to the sound of their own drum is truly inspiring.

Mzansi influencer drops petrol station groove clip on TikTok

TikTok user @cindy_makhathini_ shared a clip of herself dancing in heels and a tight skirt at a petrol station. Sis knows how to bust a move and serve heaps of confidence while doing it.

Take a look at this flame:

Mzansi hypes the beautiful influencer and her spicy dance moves

This is the content people love seeing. While her moves were fire, people loved the fact that they were classy and she didn’t feel the need to expose herself.

Read some of the comments:

@deegifts & branding said:

“I admire your sense of dignity. Dancing and fully dressed. You look great”

@Busisiwenkosi1 said:

“Ka heels you are energetic.”

@Afuna Isaac said:

“Watched over 30 times them downloaded for later. I am in love.”

@user5873543227516 said:

“Wow, beautiful ”

@E.C1234 said:

“I liked the video before watching it ”

