Nelisiwe Thwala, who killed a mom and stole her baby after selling her own, has been sent to Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital

The Johannesburg High Court ordered that Thwala spend a month at the hospital for psychiatric evaluation

Thwala faces charges of murder, human trafficking, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice for her 2019 crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who allegedly sold her newborn baby only to kill a Soweto mom to steal her child was sent to Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

The Johannesburg High Court ordered a woman who killed a mother and stole her baby to receive an evaluation at Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The Johannesburg High Court ordered Nelisiwe Thwala to spend a month at the hospital following the litany of crimes she committed three years ago.

Soweto woman kicked out of family home for selling baby

Thwala's crimes date back to 2019, when she gave birth and allegedly sold the baby. Upon hearing what she did, Thwala's family kicked her out of the Soweto home and told her not to return without the newborn.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the 29-year-old woman then enlisted the help of her boyfriend, Xolani Mkhize, to rectify the situation.

Nelisiwe Thwala kills boyfriend's marital aunt, steals baby

The pair went to Mkhize's uncle's house, where he lived with his wife, Nonhlakanipho Lukhozi, and three-month-old baby, killed the Lukhozi and stole the infant.

The couple returned to Thawla's family home with the baby in tow and claimed they received the newborn Thwala had sold.

Mkhize was arrested, and Thwala went on the run for three years. The woman was finally arrested in 2022, reported News24.

Thwala face charges of murder, human trafficking, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

South Africans don't believe woman needs psychiatric evaluation

Below are some comments:

Courage Sithole claimed:

"She is not SICK she is just BROKE and wanted a quick fix to her problems."

Velly Verge Nkosi complained:

"The law is soft on women."

Amanda Sileku added:

"This thing of people committing crimes and then being sent to the psychiatric hospital drives me crazy."

Raheemah Busisiwe Ditshego demanded:

"She killed someone. Why a psychiatric hospital? She must be put in jail."

Sobhuza Sobhuza commented:

"There we go...She will plead insanity."

Baragwanath Hospital security guard’s actions reunite babies with real mums after negligent discharge mistake

Briefly News earlier reported that a quick-thinking security official at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has rectified a grievous mistake made by nursing staff.

A newborn baby was mistakenly discharged with the family, but when the security officer realised that the baby's tag name didn't match the mother, he quickly intervened.

When the officer realised the mistake, he alerted the nursing staff and an investigation was conducted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News